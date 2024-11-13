Global Network Monitoring Market Analysis: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and 2024-2033 Forecast

Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The network monitoring market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network monitoring market is experiencing strong growth, expected to rise from $2.68 billion in 2023 to $2.91 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.4%, driven by complex network environments, cybersecurity concerns, performance optimization, regulatory compliance, and IT infrastructure scale.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Network Monitoring Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The network monitoring market, projected at $4.21 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 9.7%, will grow through cloud-based deployments, APM, AI/ML integration, and edge computing. Trends include hybrid monitoring solutions, user experience focus, security collaborations, 5G capabilities, and data compliance.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Network Monitoring Market?

The network monitoring market is poised for growth as SaaS-based solutions gain popularity. SaaS, a software distribution model where applications are hosted online, enhances real-time monitoring capabilities and provides data directly from users' browsers, offering insights and resolution capabilities beyond traditional help desks.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Network Monitoring Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Splunk Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., ManageEngine Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Netgear Inc., Netscout Systems Inc., SolarWinds Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Gigamon Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., SevOne Inc., LogicMonitor Inc., Paessler AG, Kentik Inc., AppNeta Inc.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Network Monitoring Market Size?

Technology-driven advancements are gaining popularity in the network monitoring global market, where companies focus on developing new solutions to enhance their market positions.

How Is The Global Network Monitoring Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Equipment, Network TAPs, Data Monitoring Switches, Solutions and Services

2) By Bandwidth: 1 and 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, SMEs

4) By Applications: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Government, Retail, Industrial, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Network Monitoring Market

North America was the largest region in the network monitoring global market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Network Monitoring Market?

Network monitoring is the continuous process of checking a network for potential issues like delayed traffic or system failures. It helps administrators by sending immediate alerts through notifications such as text or email.

The Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Network Monitoring Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into network monitoring market size, network monitoring market drivers and trends, network monitoring global market major players, network monitoring competitors' revenues, network monitoring global market positioning, and network monitoring market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

