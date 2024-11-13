Validated Cloud Launches Industry-Leading GxP Community Cloud Platform in Europe

Validated Cloud, the leading GxP community cloud provider for life sciences

HOOFDDORP, NETHERLANDS, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validated Cloud , B.V., a pioneer in life sciences cloud solutions, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge GxP community cloud platform for the European life sciences sector. This milestone follows the company's strategic service-line acquisition of Netherlands-based GxP-Cloud and its affiliate ColBright GxP Hosting businesses, marking a significant expansion of Validated Cloud's presence in Europe.Unparalleled GxP Compliance, Security and InnovationThe newly launched platform represents a leap forward in GxP-compliant cloud technology, built from the ground up to meet European life sciences organizations' unique needs. Leveraging Validated Cloud's well-established quality management systems and incorporating state-of-the-art hardware and security protocols, the platform sets a new standard for GxP qualification in Europe.Key Features of the New Platform:• Adherence to all applicable EU and US regulations and industry best practices• Implementation of cutting-edge security measures• Seamless integration with existing life sciences workflows• Scalable infrastructure to support growing research and development needsA Synergy of ExpertiseMenco Bakker, EU Business Director of Validated Cloud B.V., commented on this achievement: "The launch of our European GxP community cloud platform is a testament to the synergy created by our service-line acquisition of GxP-Cloud and ColBright. We've built our GxP-compliant cloud platform from the ground up to deliver an unparalleled solution for life sciences companies in the region.”Meeting Growing DemandAs the demand for GxP-compliant cloud solutions in the life sciences sector continues to grow, Validated Cloud's new platform is poised to meet this need head-on. The company's expanded European presence, bolstered by local expertise and resources, ensures that life sciences customers in the region will receive tailored, top-tier service.About Validated Cloud, Inc.Founded in 2009, and open for business in 2011, Validated Cloud, Inc. has established itself as a leader in providing GxP-compliant community cloud solutions. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, with a growing European presence, the company supports biotech firms, pharmaceuticals, medical device companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations with unique and regulated cloud needs.

