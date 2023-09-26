Validated Cloud, Inc. Acquires GxP-Cloud and ColBright GxP Hosting to Bolster GxP-compliant Cloud Footprint in Europe
A New Horizon: Merging Excellence in GxP-Compliant Cloud Technologies Across Continents
Uniting with GxP-Cloud/ColBright represents a pivotal moment for Validated Cloud. Our goal has always been to offer unparalleled, GxP-compliant cloud solutions globally.”WALTHAM, MA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Validated Cloud, Inc. Acquires Netherlands-based GxP-Cloud and affiliate ColBright GxP Hosting businesses to Bolster its GxP-compliant Cloud Footprint in Europe
— Douglas Lantigua, CEO, Validated Cloud
Validated Cloud, Inc., a pioneering life sciences cloud company for regulated systems based in Waltham, Massachusetts, proudly announced today its strategic acquisition of GxP-Cloud and its affiliate ColBright GxP Hosting businesses, a notable cloud provider situated in Vlijmen, Netherlands. This acquisition is a significant leap in Validated Cloud's critical mission to expand its industry-leading GxP-compliant cloud offerings across Europe.
The merger of these two leaders in the life sciences-regulated cloud sector is set to forge a powerful union that leverages the strengths of both entities. By integrating GxP-Cloud and ColBright's European domain knowledge with the GxP-compliant cloud expertise of Validated Cloud, the acquisition promises a holistic, enhanced service offering tailored for life sciences companies in Europe and US companies looking to expand their operations into Europe.
Douglas Lantigua, President of Validated Cloud, shared his vision behind the merger: "Uniting with GxP-Cloud/ColBright represents a pivotal moment for Validated Cloud. Our goal has always been to offer unparalleled, GxP-compliant cloud solutions globally. With GxP-Cloud/ColBright now part of our family, we have the local expertise and resources to bolster our presence in Europe, ensuring we cater even more effectively to our life sciences customers in the region."
Karel Bastiaanssen, CEO of GxP-Cloud, remarked, "We’ve held Validated Cloud in high regard for their dedication to excellence in the life sciences cloud domain. We envision a future where our combined competencies redefine GxP-compliant cloud offerings. Our shared ethos and commitment to innovation ensure our clients benefit from unmatched service."
As the demand for GxP-compliant cloud solutions in the life sciences sector continues upward, this acquisition further extends Validated Cloud's leadership in the market. By aligning with GxP-Cloud/ColBright, the company solidifies its standing as a global provider committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the unique challenges faced by life sciences entities worldwide.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
About Validated Cloud, Inc.:
Founded in 2012, Validated Cloud, Inc. has been a frontrunner in providing GxP-compliant community cloud solutions. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company has made monumental strides in supporting biotech firms, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, research institutions, and healthcare organizations with unique and regulated cloud needs.
About GxP-Cloud:
With over 18 years in life sciences hosting, IT consulting, and software development, GxP-Cloud, based in Vlijmen, Netherlands, stands deeply committed to excellence, evident in our specialized GxP cloud solution. Driven by innovation, we aim to be the top compliant cloud choice for the life sciences industry.
