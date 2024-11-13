CMS report evaluates previous, current rural health models

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Nov. 12 released a report evaluating past and present approaches to rural health. It shares how previous CMS Innovation Center models focusing on rural health have been applied to recent model development.



The report also shares themes, concepts and next steps gathered from its rural health “Hackathon,” a series of events across the U.S. that brought experts together to brainstorm solutions to rural health challenges. The top themes highlighted a need for training, regulatory changes and collaboration to help improve access to care and support transformation. The report also outlines possible considerations for future Accountable Care Organization-focused and other models.

CMS' next intention is to issue a request for application to fill the 10 open spaces for its Rural Community Hospital Demonstration. The program was directed by Congress and requires a test of cost-based payment for Medicare inpatient services for rural hospitals with fewer than 51 beds that are ineligible for critical access hospital status.