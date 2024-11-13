CMS releases details on Medicare premiums, deductibles for 2025

The Medicare Part A deductible for inpatient hospital services will increase by $44 in calendar year 2025 to $1,676, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Nov. 8. The Part A daily coinsurance amounts will be $419 for days 61-90 of hospitalization in a benefit period; $838 for lifetime reserve days; and $209.50 for days 21-100 of extended care services in a skilled nursing facility in a benefit period. The monthly Part A premium, paid by beneficiaries who have fewer than 30 quarters of Medicare-covered employment and certain people with disabilities, will increase by $13 in CY 2025 to $518, CMS announced. Certain voluntary enrollees eligible for a 45% reduction in the monthly premium will pay $285 in CY 2025.The annual deductible for Medicare Part B will increase by $17 in 2025 to $257, while the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B will increase by $10.30 to $185, CMS announced. For more information, see the CMS fact sheet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.