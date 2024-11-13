AHA urges Congress to act on key priorities for hospitals before end of the year

In comments Nov. 12 to majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate, the AHA requested that Congress act on key priorities for hospitals and health systems before the end of 2024. AHA urged Congress to continue providing relief from Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital Payment cuts; continue the Medicare-dependent Hospitals and Low-volume Adjustment programs that expire Dec. 31; reject site-neutral payment proposals; and pass the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act (H.R. 8702/ S. 4532), legislation that would reduce the wide variation in prior authorization methods in the Medicare Advantage program.



"Hospitals and health systems are experiencing significant financial pressures that challenge their ability to provide 24/7 care for the patients and communities they serve," said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. "Increased expenses for drugs and supplies, inflation and the mounting burden due to certain commercial health insurer denial and delay practices continue to strain hospitals and health systems. At the same time, underpayments in reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid do not keep pace with these mounting costs and exacerbate the problems hospitals are having."



AHA also urged Congress to extend the hospital-at-home waiver for five years through 2029; mitigate scheduled physician reimbursement cuts for 2025; and pass the Safety from Violence for Healthcare Employees Act (H.R. 2584/S. 2768), legislation that would provide federal protections from workplace violence for hospital workers, similar to protections for airport and airline workers.