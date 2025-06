AHA podcast: SSM Health’s United Front Against Workplace Violence

SSM Heath’s Amy Wilson, DNP, R.N., chief nurse executive, and Todd Miller, vice president of security, discuss how collaboration between clinical and security teams for workplace violence simulations and de-escalation scenarios is reshaping the culture of safety across their system. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.