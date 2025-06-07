Submit Release
AHA podcast: SSM Health’s United Front Against Workplace Violence

SSM Heath’s Amy Wilson, DNP, R.N., chief nurse executive, and Todd Miller, vice president of security, discuss how collaboration between clinical and security teams for workplace violence simulations and de-escalation scenarios is reshaping the culture of safety across their system. LISTEN NOW 

