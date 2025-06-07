Measles cases surpass 1,100

There have been 1,168 confirmed cases of measles across 33 states as of June 6 this year, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This year’s figure is more than four times higher than the 2024 total of 285 cases. There have been 17 outbreaks this year, and 89% of confirmed cases (1,040 of 1,168) are outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 95% of all cases is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”

