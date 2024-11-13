Unmanned aircraft are banned in Macao Peninsula during Grand Prix

MACAU, November 13 - According to Article 66 of the "Air Navigation Regulation of Macao" approved by the Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Civil Aviation Authority will impose the unmanned aircraft ban on November 14 to 17, 2024 (all day) in the Macao Peninsula to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the 71st Macau Grand Prix, avoiding any potential risks and disruptions.

Those who violate the above unmanned aircraft ban will face fines from MOP2,000.00 to 20,000.00 imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority. The Authority urges the Macao residents to cooperate to create a safe and orderly environment for the event.

The notice of the unmanned aircraft ban is published in today’s Official Gazette No. 46, Series II.