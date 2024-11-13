Road closure / Route 12 in Berlin
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks / sent on behalf of the Berlin Police Dept
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 12 in Berlin, known locally as Northfield Street, is closed due to power lines down in the roadway. This is between Montpelier & West Berlin by the railroad crossing. There is no current estimate on the duration of the closure. Green Mountain Power and the Berlin Fire Department are working to safely reopen the roadway.
Updates will be provided when available. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
