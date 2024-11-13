Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,383 in the last 365 days.

Road closure / Route 12 in Berlin

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks / sent on behalf of the Berlin Police Dept

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vermont Route 12 in Berlin, known locally as Northfield Street, is closed due to power lines down in the roadway.  This is between Montpelier & West Berlin by the railroad crossing.  There is no current estimate on the duration of the closure.  Green Mountain Power and the Berlin Fire Department are working to safely reopen the roadway.

 

Updates will be provided when available.  Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Road closure / Route 12 in Berlin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more