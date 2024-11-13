Tennesseans Have Until Jan. 7 to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Homeowners and renters, including students, who had damage or losses when Tropical Storm Helene swept across Eastern Tennessee have until Tuesday, Jan. 7, to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

The application deadline was extended to give more time to residents who were affected by the storm Sept. 26-30 and need help to jumpstart their recovery. You may apply for assistance if you live in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi or Washington counties. Students do not need to be permanent residents of the eight counties to be eligible for FEMA assistance, but the property damage or loss must have occurred in those counties.

FEMA’s Individuals and Households program may be able to help with basic home repair costs, temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home or residence hall, personal property loss, and repair or replacement of a vehicle. Assistance may also include funds to replace or repair tools and other job-related equipment required by those who are self-employed. FEMA may also offer room furnishings, a computer damaged in the disaster, books and other items required for school.

Funding is also available to repair or replace privately owned access routes to your home such as driveways, roads or bridges; and funds for disaster-caused expenses such as medical and dental needs, childcare, and moving and storage.

FEMA’s Applicant Services specialists are working to ensure all survivors receive assistance to rebuild and recover. They call and visit at-risk survivors to provide personalized help with the FEMA application process.

FEMA is also committed to helping meet the needs of people with disabilities and access and functional needs. Let FEMA know what accommodations you need as early as possible. FEMA’s temporary housing program offers units with features to make them safe and accessible. The program may be able to offer a variety of solutions including walk-in showers and grab bars for people with mobility issues and visual alert devices for doorbells that can help those with hearing loss.

FEMA grants are nontaxable, do not have to be repaid, and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

You are encouraged to apply for assistance before the Tuesday, Jan. 7, deadline. Here are the ways to apply: