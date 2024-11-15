In Response to Market Demand for SD Cards Without Write-Protect Tabs Delkin Devices Launches Black Rugged SD V60 Cards

Delkin Devices 256GB SD V60 Black (DSBV6256)

To Meet the Growing Need for SD Cards Without Write-Protect Tabs, Delkin Devices Introduces the Black Rugged SD V60 Cards

The demand to remove the write-protect switch has grown, and the Black Rugged SD V60 card meets this need while offering the durability required by professionals in the most demanding environments.” — Tony Diaz, Senior Product Manager

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delkin Devices, a recognized leader in high-performance storage solutions and camera gear, is proud to announce the latest addition to its expanding lineup: the Black Rugged SD V60 cards, now available in 128GB and 256GB capacities.Designed to meet the rigorous demands of today’s broadcast, cinema, and photography industries, these SD cards boast impressive read speeds of up to 290 MB/s and write speeds of 190 MB/s, ensuring seamless performance for high-resolution 4K video recording and high-bitrate photography.Key Features:• RUGGED: Patented molded design, making them 3X stronger than other cards and able to withstand 45 lbs. of force.• BEST DESIGN: No write-protect tab or tiny connector ribs makes the cards less prone to breaking.• PERFORMANCE AND COMPATIBILITY: Black Rugged SD V60 cards are rigorously tested for full functionality, with a V60 rating ensuring reliable performance for high-data applications.• 48-HOUR REPLACEMENT GUARANTEE: : Delkin Devices offers a 48-hour replacement guarantee, ensuring prompt replacement of any non-working card (not including weekends).In summary, Delkin’s Black Rugged SD V60 cards combine high-speed performance with robust durability, making them a top choice for professionals seeking reliable storage solutions for 4K video and high-resolution photography. With an ideal blend of capacity, reliability, and performance, these cards are designed to excel in the most demanding environments.ABOUT DELKIN DEVICES, INC.Delkin Devices’ consumer group manufactures storage devices and digital accessories for the photography market. Delkin has been in business since 1986 and has offices located in both the U.S. and Europe.

