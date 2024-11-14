'SELLING SUPERMAN' PREMIERES DIGITALLY NOV 18, A HEARTFELT TALE OF COMIC LEGACY, FAMILY, MENTAL HEALTH, AND REDEMPTION

"Selling Superman," four-part documentary series Darren Watts with Superman #1 comic, graded 7.0, and valued at over $3.5 million Darren Watts and Brian Kruger sort though boxes of rare comic books

Comic Book Fans and Documentary Lovers Get the Ultimate Gift This Fall

SELLING SUPERMAN is more than a tale of rare comics and family secrets. It’s about what we inherit from our families and the power to shape those legacies for ourselves.” — Adam Schomer, Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 18, the highly anticipated four-part documentary series, SELLING SUPERMAN , will be available purchase on major VOD platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play, in both English and Spanish. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Adam Schomer, the series takes audiences into a world where family secrets, comic book obsessions, and the journey to redemption collide.SELLING SUPERMAN has already generated buzz with exclusive in-person screenings in Portland and Los Angeles, followed by a special online screening event for Comic Fandom on November 7 that included bonus features. The film will next travel to Detroit on November 16 for another highly anticipated screening at Royal Oak Emagine, followed by a Q&A with local cast members and director Schomer, plus an afterglow reception and high-end comic collection giveaways.The series traces Darren Watts’ emotional journey after discovering his father’s lifelong secret—an obsession that left behind a legacy of over 300,000 comic books, including one of the rarest treasures in the comic world: a Superman #1 comic graded 7.0, valued at over $3.5 million. This compulsive collection by Darren’s father, who lived with Asperger’s (ASD), filled every corner of their home, straining family bonds and leaving profound emotional marks. After his father’s passing, Darren is now faced with the bittersweet challenge of managing this incredible collection while confronting the pain and memories it holds.Darren’s story, both poignant and inspiring, unfolds as he decides to part with his father’s collection, joined by his friend Brian, a fellow comic book enthusiast. Together, they navigate the logistics of selling priceless comics while Darren wrestles with his past and seeks healing.“SELLING SUPERMAN is more than a tale of rare comics and family secrets,” said Schomer. “It’s about what we inherit from our families and the power to shape those legacies for ourselves. Darren’s journey is one of personal heroism, as much as any story of caped heroes.”In addition to sharing a deeply personal narrative, SELLING SUPERMAN captures a monumental moment in comic history, offering viewers a look at one of the most significant comic sales ever attempted. Darren’s choices embody a powerful message: our worth and values are not defined by material possessions, no matter how rare or valuable.About Adam SchomerAdam Schomer is an award-winning documentary filmmaker known for exploring deeply emotional, spiritual, and transformational themes in his work. His storytelling often sheds light on hidden stories that challenge our perceptions of life while taking us on adventurous personal journeys. He is well known for producing the #1 iTunes Best-Seller and Netflix hit documentary, HEAL (2017), producing WOMEN OF THE WHITE BUFFALO (2022), directing the award-winning documentary THE HIGHEST PASS (2012), the docu-series THE ROAD TO DHARMA (2020), THE POLYGON (2014), ONE LITTLE PILL (2015), and the soon to release FINDING PEACE (2025)About i2i Productions i2i Productions is known for going to extreme lengths to follow stories that empower us. Feature documentaries include the award-winning THE HIGHEST PASS (2012), THE POLYGON (2014), ONE LITTLE PILL (2015), WOMEN OF THE WHITE BUFFALO (2022). In addition to the #1 iTunes Best-Seller and NETFLIX hit, HEAL (2017), i2i Productions produced the stunning DocuSeries, THE ROAD TO DHARMA (2020), and its companion online course for Living a Life of Freedom. Their newest doc series SELLING SUPERMAN (2024) will be followed by the feature documentary adventure to Iceland with famed monk Mattiue Ricard, FINDING PEACE (2025). i2i Production’s mission is to Unite Through Wisdom and Entertainment. www.Livingi2i.com # # #

