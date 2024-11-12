Submit Release
Answers to Questions for the Record Following a Hearing on How CBO Supports the Congress

On September 11, 2024, the House Budget Committee convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, the Congressional Budget Office’s Director, testified about how CBO supports the Congress. After the hearing, Chairman Arrington and Congressmen Bergman, Burgess, and Espaillat submitted questions for the record. This document provides CBO’s answers.

