Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,777 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 9457, Transparent Telehealth Bills Act of 2024

H.R. 9457 would direct the Government Accountability Office to report on the use of telehealth under group health plans. CBO estimates that implementing that requirement would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 9457, Transparent Telehealth Bills Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more