H.R. 9457, Transparent Telehealth Bills Act of 2024

H.R. 9457 would direct the Government Accountability Office to report on the use of telehealth under group health plans. CBO estimates that implementing that requirement would increase spending subject to appropriation by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period.

