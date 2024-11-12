Gov. Henry McMaster and More Than 40 State Agencies Announce the State’s Veterans’ Career Counseling Day and Virtual Career Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin), and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina Veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This year’s event also includes a Veteran’s Career Counseling Day, Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Interested Veterans can attend in-person at the Phillips Market Center in West Columbia to receive personalized career counseling, resume assistance, and insights into state employment opportunities. This drop-in event offers guidance from current Veterans employed with the state of South Carolina on navigating state hiring processes and aligning Veterans’ unique skills with available roles in state government.

Veterans’ Career Counseling Day

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 13

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Court, West Columbia, S.C.



Date: Thursday, Nov. 14

Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Online

“South Carolina prides itself on being a military-friendly state,” said Gov. McMaster. “Hiring men and women who served in the military strengthens our workforce, communities, and state. The virtual career fair not only builds the experience and competencies of state government and higher education institutions, but it also continues to make South Carolina the best place for Veterans to live, work, and raise their families.”

“South Carolina state government is committed to connecting Veterans to the wide variety of career options available in state government,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “This year’s event not only includes a way for Veterans to easily connect directly with agencies in state government that have openings both now and in the future, but also hands-on resources to help guide and prepare them in the transition from a career in military service to a career in state government.”

“South Carolina is proud to be a state that values the service and sacrifice of our Veterans. By hiring Veterans, we’re not just honoring their commitment to our country, we’re also tapping into a wealth of talent, skill, and leadership. The Palmetto State is committed to ensuring our Veterans have the employment resources they deserve, and we invite businesses across the state to join us in making South Carolina the welcome mat for Veterans seeking fulfilling careers,” said SCDVA Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey.

The virtual career fair, the fourth dedicated to Veterans, provides an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 40 state agencies and institutions of higher education. Registration for the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, is now open. Veterans can register by visiting here.

Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, engineering, finance, grant management, human resources, health care, information technology, maintenance, security/law enforcement, and more.

Each agency will have a virtual booth where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the more than 40 participating agencies include:

Aiken Technical College

The Citadel

College of Charleston

Commission on Higher Education

Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum

Education Oversight Commission

Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe

Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities

Governor’s School for Science and Math

Human Affairs Commission

The Medical University of South Carolina

Midlands Technical College

Patriot’s Point Development Authority

Public Service Commission

South Carolina Aeronautics Commission

South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs

South Carolina Commission for the Blind

South Carolina Department of Administration

South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

South Carolina Department of Environmental Services

South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

South Carolina Department of Public Health

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Social Services

South Carolina Department of Transportation

South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs

South Carolina Educational Television

South Carolina First Steps

South Carolina Forestry Commission

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

South Carolina Office of Resilience

South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority

South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office

State Accident Fund

State Treasurer’s Office

University of South Carolina

The state held the first Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair in May 2021 and more than 330 veterans took part.

To register and attend the 2024 Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair, visit here.