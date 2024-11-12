Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Las Vegas Caregiver for Neglect of Vulnerable Resident

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Eric Donnell Cherry, 47, of Las Vegas, was sentenced late last month on a neglect charge for permitting or allowing a vulnerable person to suffer unjustifiable pain or suffering.

The Honorable Danielle Pieper adjudicated Cherry guilty of Neglect of a Vulnerable Person, a category C Felony, and sentenced him to 12 to 30 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, suspended; placed him on probation; and ordered him to pay more than $5,000 in costs and penalties.

“It is unconscionable to think that a caregiver who has been entrusted with the care of our vulnerable loved ones engages in abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment,” said AG Ford. “My office will not tolerate any such conduct, and we will continue to protect our elderly and vulnerable citizens by investigating and prosecuting those who put Nevadans at risk.”

The investigation of this case began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received a report from the North Las Vegas Police Department of possible neglect of a vulnerable individual. The investigation revealed that Cherry was a caretaker responsible for caring for vulnerable individuals residing at a Las Vegas group home. While employed in such capacity, Cherry failed to provide care to a vulnerable adult by not seeking timely and needed medical attention to the vulnerable adult after that adult had suffered severe burns from sitting on hot pavement. Cherry knew of the severity of the burns and knew he was required to seek medical treatment, but failed to do so.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Behnaz Salimian Molina.

To file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, complete the online complaint form.



Review the criminal information for Eric Donnell Cherry.

