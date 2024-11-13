Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc. Honors Commitment to Giving Back to San Diego Community

Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc.

Asset Preservation Strategies Inc. celebrates National Philanthropy Day by spotlighting the San Diego based nonprofits and global nonprofits they have supported

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Philanthropy Day, designated by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, was created in 1986 by philanthropist Douglas Freeman of Orange County, California. It was then formalized by the President of the United States at the time, Ronald Reagan, who signed a proclamation recognizing November 15th as National Philanthropy Day in the USA. This year marks the 38th anniversary of this commemorative day which recognizes the fundraising activities of individuals and businesses. Giving back is a part of Asset Preservation Strategies’ culture, driving the firms’ planned giving strategy which thinks globally and acts locally. The firm and its partners have been long time supporters of San Diego based organizations including Rady Children’s Hospital, a 511-bed pediatric-care facility dedicated to excellence in care, research and teaching, and Helen Woodward Animal Center, which offers educational and therapeutic programs for people, as well as humane care and adoption for homeless animals. On a global level, Asset Preservation Strategies has been a supporter of Trees for the Future, a UN World Restoration Flagship, which has been recognized as one of the best large-scale ecosystem restoration efforts on the planet. The prestigious Flagship award is part of an effort by the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration to ensure that measurable progress is made on the UN’s environmental goals by 2030. Additionally, the firm has supported the efforts of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as well as The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.“Our firm is inspired by the sustainable change we see the charities we have chosen creating in the lives of those they serve. Through our planned giving strategy, we have been able to give back with intention and impact that we find fulfilling personally and professionally.” – Monica Szakos, CFP, CEPA, BFA, President & Senior Financial Adviser Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc. About Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc.:Asset Preservation Strategies offers collaborative wealth management for affluent individuals and families. For over 30 years, their team of experienced financial advisors has specialized in working closely with affluent individuals and families to create customized client portfolios, incorporating sophisticated tax planning and advanced estate planning strategies, in careful collaboration with each professional that plays a part in handling the client’s finances. As fiduciaries, the team at APS is not only required by law to keep clients’ interests first, but their passion and primary goal is to advance responsible stewardship of assets and achieve the best possible outcome for each client.NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION: The contents of this press release: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and (ii) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering. Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc is a DBA of Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment Advisory Services offered through Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC. Axxcess does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Opinions are our current opinions and are subject to change without notice. Prices, quotes, rates are subject to change without notice. Generally, investments are NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT BANK GUARANTEED and MAY LOSE VALUE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.