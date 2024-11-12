Deputy Director General Golsen to Travel to Mississippi to Promote Export Resources and Opportunities for Rural Exporters

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On November 12-13, Deputy Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service James Golsen will travel to Greenville, Mississippi and host a Building Bridges to Global Markets event to connect rural businesses with federal, state and local resources designed to assist them in their pursuit of export opportunities.

While in Mississippi, Deputy Director General Golsen will participate in a roundtable discussion hosted by Jackson State University, one of the largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the nation and member of Study Mississippi, to underscore the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) commitment to supporting the U.S. education sector’s study opportunities and ITA’s efforts to promote the United States as the premier study destination for international students.

The Deputy Director General will also host the Rural Building Bridges at the Mississippi Delta event in Greenville. In coordination with the Southern Rural Export Center, the event will promote export resources at the federal, state, and local level available to support qualifying rural businesses to diversify their sales through exports. He will also present Export Achievement Certificates to three Mississippi rural-owned businesses—OMO Energy and Technology, Fresh Stream, and Spill Tackle—in recognition of their recent export successes.

Part of ITA’s Global Diversity Export Initiative, the Building Bridges to Global Markets program brings in-person exporting expertise to businesses across the United States. Addressing issues most common to diverse businesses seeking international sales expansion, the series helps introduce reliable contacts, accurate information, and ready-to-use resources to place U.S. businesses firmly on the path to exporting success.

The State of Mississippi merchandise exports reached $14.2 billion last year. Small and medium-sized businesses – many of which are rural-based – are a driving force in the state’s export competitiveness, accounting for 76% percent of all Mississippi exporters according to the most recent data (2021). Exports support tens of thousands of jobs across the state, and helping more businesses grow their export sales is important to supporting inclusive economic growth.

