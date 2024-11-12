Expanded Learning Grants Approved to Help Students Outside of School

News Release

November 12, 2024

Before, after school, and summer programs are getting a boost at 12 school districts in Nebraska with the approval of Expanded Learning Opportunity Grants funded by proceeds of the Nebraska Lottery.

The Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program Act was created by the Nebraska Legislature to promote academic achievement in high-need schools during out-of-school time, after school, and during summer break. Applicants are required to have a one-to-one funding match.

Eligible sites partner with or operate quality afterschool programs funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Center federal grant and have been in operation at least five years.

Grant Recipients:

Bancroft-Rosalie received a $35,500 grant to serve their elementary and junior high school.

Bayard Public Schools received a $25,000 grant to serve Bayard Elementary.

Collective for Youth received a $220,000 grant to serve 24 sites in the Omaha area.

School District of Columbus Foundation, Inc. received a $59,300 grant to serve five sites in their district

Future Kids received a $90,000 grant to serve 12 sites in Kearney, Lexington, and Nebraska City.

Great Plains Gaming Project received a $10,000 grant to serve 15 sites in Crete, Lincoln and Kearney.

Kearney Public Schools received a $20,000 grant to serve two elementary sites.

Lincoln CLC/Lincoln Community Foundation received a $158,000 grant to serve 29 sites in Lincoln.

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center received a $26,000 grant to serve two elementary and two middle school sites.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln received a $80,000 grant to serve 11 sites in Lincoln.

Full list of the ELO Grants

For more information, please visit Expanded Learning Opportunities – Nebraska Department of Education.