WASHINGTON COMMANDER HELPS CLUB KIDS GIVE BACK WHILE GIVING THANKS

Washington Commander, Trent Scott brings Thanksgiving joy to local Boys & Girls Club

So many youth struggle with food insecurity and making sure they’re fed and supported this holiday season is my mission.” — Washington Commanders offensive lineman, Trent Scott.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuesday, November 19, 2024 (5PM-6:30PM) – Youth from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW) will gather for a pre-Thanksgiving feast hosted by Washington Commander, Trent Scott Scott’s foundation, MLS Dream Builders, is teaming up with Taste Life Catering to pull out all the stops for the Club kids.“I am blessed to be able to partner with TasteLife Catering to bring this event to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. So many youth struggle with food insecurity and making sure they’re fed and supported this holiday season is my mission,” said Commanders offensive lineman, Trent Scott.In Thanksgiving tradition, over 100 DC Club kids will share in the celebration all while learning how food brings people together. The event is a dual-purpose activity. It will also educate Club kids on the importance of participating in food sustainability and community service. Before they feast themselves, Club kids will give back while giving thanks by packing a few Thanksgiving meal items that will be donated to Access Housing DC’s “Operation Turkey Dinner.”The dinner feeds unhoused veterans for Thanksgiving. By preparing the meal donations Club kids will become more aware of how they can do their part for the community and reduce their carbon footprint when it comes to reducing food waste.“Food waste is a serious challenge that contributes to climate change in the U.S.,” said Dr. Christie Murray, BGCGW’s Center of Transformation, Director. “The holiday season serves as an opportunity to prepare and enjoy a sustainable Thanksgiving feast by composting food, conserving energy, and recycling to reduce our carbon footprint.” Mindful food consumption, waste management, and sustainability will be a major theme for BGCGW’s Center of Transformation program in 2025. Food waste increases by as much as 25 percent during the holiday season according to Grove.com.“By introducing our youth to sustainable practices, we are planting the seeds for a healthier future—both for our bodies and for the planet,” says Gabrielle Webster, President & CEO of BGCGW.Nurturing youth toward healthy choices and a sustainable future is the wholistic direction Club programmers are taking when it comes to today’s Club kid. Even during the holidays.About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater WashingtonThe mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington is to help boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded and responsible adults. BGCGW offers a variety of programs in character and leadership development, education, career development, STEM, the arts, health & wellness, and sports & recreation. Find us online at www.bgcgw.org or on social media at @BGCGW.# # #Press Inquiries & Media Contact:Robert Anderson Sr. Director of Strategic Communications BGCGW randerson@bgcgw.org 240.729.7597

