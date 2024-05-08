BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF GREATER WASHINGTON ANNOUNCES IMMERSIVE GALA TO SUPPORT YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMS
Celebratory fundraiser highlighting the achievements of emerging youth leaders in the greater Washington, DC region
Sixty-five percent of BGCGW alumni attest that BGCGW saved their lives. BlueFest is an opportunity for us to forge a path for the future and solidify our organization’s critical mission.”WASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES , May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW) is excited to announce its 7th Annual BlueFest, a fun, festive event designed to provide guests with an “inside” look at Boys & Girls Clubs and the impact being made in the Washington Metropolitan area.
— Barbara Hawthorn, Chair of BlueFest
The event will take place June 20, 2024, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. Festivities will begin at 6:00 PM with a VIP cocktail reception to include special guests WNBA star Ariel Atkins and Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of Year, a silent auction and a guest Club “experience”, followed by dinner, a live auction, and a special youth showcase at 7:00 P.M.
BGCGW is proud to highlight the ongoing success of its nationally proven programming representing core elements of youth development, including STEM, Character & Leadership, Education, the Arts, and many more. The invaluable work of BGCGW stands out as one of the most accessible and successful after-school programs in the Washington metropolitan area, boasting a 100 percent on-time graduation rate for high school seniors.
The organization, which serves 12,000 youth annually, is seeking to strengthen services and programs provided, noting that only 20 percent of Washington metro youth attend after-school programs.
“BlueFest is critical to the mission of BGCGW because it not only allows our youth to connect with the larger D.C. metropolitan area community, but it also celebrates their accomplishments and growth as future global leaders,” said Barbara Hawthorn, President of Barbara Hawthorn Interiors, Ltd., and Chair of BlueFest. “Sixty-five percent of BGCGW alumni attest that BGCGW saved their lives. BlueFest is an opportunity for us to forge a path for the future and solidify our organization’s critical mission.”
President & CEO Gabrielle Webster had this to say about the gala: “BlueFest is a core event for BGCGW because it combines aspects of a traditional gala with an immersive experience that highlights the fruits of our community’s investment in our youth. Our high-quality, after-school programs have proven successful for more than 135 years, but we can, and need to do more; funds raised during BlueFest directly contribute toward effective, holistic programming.”
BlueFest will also serve as a launching point for the BGCGW’s “ALL IN Campaign,” which is another opportunity to support the ongoing efforts of the organization.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington
The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington is to help boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most, build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded and responsible adults.
BGCGW offers a variety of programs in character and leadership development, education, career development, the arts, health and wellness, sports and recreation. Find us online at www.bgcgw.org or on social media at @BGCGW.
