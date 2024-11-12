Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas Restaurants On Earning Coveted Michelin Stars

TEXAS, November 12 - November 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Texas restaurants selected for the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Texas featuring 15 one-MICHELIN-Star establishments and two MICHELIN Green Star eateries. The full selection totals 117 restaurants spanning 26 cuisine types located in the greater Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas, including Bib Gourmand restaurants, recognizing great food at a great value, and Recommended eateries.

“Michelin’s recognition of Texas’ outstanding restaurants is a testament to the world-class talent found not only in the greater Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas, but throughout our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “The coveted MICHELIN Stars rankings will have a lasting impact on the Texas economy, bringing travelers from around the world to experience the best that Texas has to offer. More than just our world-renowned barbecue and Tex-Mex, every region of Texas offers a rich menu of flavors that draws visitors from across the globe. This is why the foodservice industry is a cornerstone of our economy, contributing more than $100 billion in sales last year and serving as the state’s largest private employer. Thank you to The MICHELIN Guide for recognizing our world-class cuisine, and congratulations to all of the chefs, restaurateurs, and their teams for helping to make Texas one of the best places in the world to live, visit, and dine.”

The MICHELIN Guide Texas was officially released at a ceremony last night hosted by Houston First with the support of Travel Texas and attended by First Lady Cecilia Abbott. Chefs and restaurant teams were honored on stage during the inaugural ceremony.

“The MICHELIN Guide Texas offers a remarkable opportunity to share our state's culinary diversity and exceptional quality with the world,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Featuring our talented chefs and exceptional restaurants, the Guide encourages travelers to discover the distinct flavors and authentic dining experiences that define Texas, enhancing the state's reputation as a premier destination for food lovers.”

“Our anonymous Inspectors were impressed by the culinary community across the state of Texas,” said International Director of the MICHELIN Guides Gwendal Poullennec. “The selection reflects their findings by highlighting uniquely Texas flavors, such as barbecue and Tex-Mex, as well as several international influences. We are very honored to welcome these restaurants to the MICHELIN Guide family for the first time, and we toast to the tremendous spirit of the Texas restaurant community."

Travel Texas, within the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office, is responsible for the promotion of Texas as a premier travel destination for domestic and international visitors alike. In partnership with convention and visitor bureaus, local chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations and associations, Travel Texas works diligently to showcase the rich culture, history, landscapes, and experiences that Texas offers.