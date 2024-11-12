Washington state eliminates harmful chemicals from thermal receipts

Collaboration between agencies helps reduce harmful chemicals

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce has replaced thermal receipts containing harmful bisphenols (BPA & BPC) with a safer, phenol-free alternative, a major step toward protecting public health and the environment.

Why thermal receipts are a health concern

Thermal receipts are printed on special paper made of multiple layers, including a chemical mixture that determines how well they resist heat, moisture, abrasion and light. But thermal receipts contain bisphenols, which are endocrine disruptors that can cause negative health effects, particularly in children. Removing these potentially harmful chemicals helps protect our communities, as well as our environment.

A collaborative solution across state agencies

When Department of Ecology employee Elaine Snouwaert was boarding a Washington State ferry, she discovered that thermal receipts were being used at ferry terminals and promptly initiated an interagency collaboration to resolve the situation. The State Efficiency and Environmental Performance (SEEP) Office worked in partnership with WSDOT, Ecology and Department of Enterprise Services to find alternatives to replace the existing thermal receipt paper.

After identifying bisphenol-free receipt paper, the Department of Enterprise Services added it to a statewide purchasing contract, making bisphenol-free thermal receipt paper accessible to all state agencies. Washington State Ferries will be the first state agency to replace BPA-containing products ahead of the state-wide ban in 2026. Ferry customers can expect to see the new phenol-free thermal receipts in about a month.

“This is a great example of state agencies working together to implement Governor Inslee’s vision to eliminate a harmful product from our customers and our employees hands,” said Kevin Bartoy, WSF’s senior director of quality, health, safety and environment. It is the effort of one person raising their voice and being an environmental steward that has helped and guided WSF and other state agencies to eliminate the use of this product. “

“Switching to phenol-free thermal receipts is a small but significant step in reducing everyday exposure to toxic chemicals,” said Mike Fong, Department of Commerce director. “Our partnership with agencies across the state demonstrates a unified commitment to protect both public health and the environment. By taking action now, Washington State Ferries and other agencies are not only ahead of the 2026 ban on bisphenol-containing receipts, but they are also setting a precedent for other states to follow.”

The State Efficiency and Environmental Performance agency (SEEP) continues to lead efforts to make state agency operations greener by eliminating harmful substances, such as bisphenols in receipts, and by promoting the use of electric vehicles, clean energy, and sustainable practices.

For more details on how Washington is reducing toxic chemicals in everyday operations and promoting environmental sustainability, visit the SEEP webpage.