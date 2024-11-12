Submit Release
Commission Sends Three Names to Governor for 4th District Judicial Vacancy

Nashville, Tenn.  – The Trial Court Vacancy Commission met in Sevierville, Tennessee to select nominees for a circuit court judge in the 4th Judicial District, which includes Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier counties.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following nominees to forward to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration:

S. Lane Wolfenbarger
Luke A. Shipley
Jeremy D. Ball

