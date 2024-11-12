Gov. Little receives Charter School Champion award

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little was honored to accept the Charter School Champion award today from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, the leading national nonprofit organization committed to advancing the charter school movement.

“I am a huge supporter of charter schools because they offer families more options for their children’s education while providing taxpayers and the people of Idaho the accountability and transparency they deserve,” Governor Little said.

Charter schools embrace a variety of learning methods and education delivery models. Governor Little said many of the top performing schools in Idaho are charter schools because there is strong parental involvement, leading to better student performance.

Seventy-four charter schools operate in Idaho, serving about 30,000 students – a 30% jump from just five years ago. These charter schools educate just under 10% percent of all public school students in Idaho, and at least 10,000 students in Idaho are on waitlists for charter schools.

Governor Little signed House Bill 422, the Accelerating Public Charter Schools Act, into law earlier this year. The bill cuts red tape around supporting charter schools in Idaho through best practices, development, and educational and operational assistance. It gives more flexibility for the high performing charters of Idaho and more support to charters that are struggling and need more guidance.

“Idaho is one of the best examples of the transformative power that charter schools can provide to students in our communities. When we first started giving out these charter champion awards years ago, we wanted to make sure they were going to policymakers who truly went above and beyond to support charter schools – individuals who showed sustained dedication to the cause with an unwavering commitment to doing what is best for kids. We hold up Idaho as an example to states across the country and often use your achievements as exemplars to inspire and assist policymakers in other states,” Charlie Bufalino, Senior Director of State Advocacy and Support for the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools, said.

“The Governor has been a staunch friend and supporter of public charter schools. Recent legislation he signed into law created more flexibility and more opportunities for charter schools to gear what they do to the needs of students. We are excited about the progress that has been made across the state of Idaho when it comes to our public charter schools," Bluum CEO Terry Ryan said.

Idaho boasts a full menu of diverse school choice options for families. Idaho is a leader in education freedom, in large part because of our support for charter schools. Idaho also offers parents resources to support their children’s education outside the classroom. Idaho landed first place for the best new open enrollment law when we expanded opportunities last year for parents to choose the public school that is best for their child regardless of their zip code. Idaho is also the number one state for return on investment in education.

“I have stated over and over that I will continue to champion a fair, responsible, transparent, and accountable approach to expanding school choice in Idaho, one that does not draw resources away from our public schools. Supporting charter schools fits perfectly into that vision,” Governor Little said.