Statewide winter readiness means preparations, partnerships

Nov. 12, 2024

By Lauren Macias-Cervantes

EL PASO — The first day of winter isn’t until Dec. 21, but TxDOT maintenance crews across the state are ready for winter weather.

The readiness begins with extensive internal planning. This includes doing inventory on supply stockpiles needed to pretreat and winterize roads, making sure radio communication is in place, checking personal protection equipment, coordinating personnel schedules, and testing and calibrating equipment.

TxDOT staff in Yoakum complete a “What’s in YOUR bag” check, to make sure employees have the necessary safety equipment. Employees are also encouraged to prepare by taking care of home checklists and responsibilities.

In Bryan, Amarillo and El Paso areas, TxDOT crews began mobilizing in mid-October. In other areas, such as Dallas, Houston, Austin, Yoakum and Atlanta, crews have conducted similar preparations and are ready for response.

Every November, TxDOT’s Austin District holds a news conference and demonstration of equipment for the news media. They combine this with TxDOT’s #EndTheStreakTX campaign, providing tips for driving in wintry conditions. HERO crews join to share stories of what they see and how they help during storms.

In the Houston District winter readiness also means dry runs with law enforcement and work on water. Ferry crews make sure to have de-icing material available to place in public areas on the boats. They also make sure emergency equipment on the boats is winterized.

Coordination is key for TxDOT teams internally but for many districts neighboring other states, that also means collaboration with other state department of transportations (DOTs). This includes New Mexico DOT for the El Paso area, New Mexico DOT and Oklahoma DOT for the Amarillo area, and Arkansas DOT and Louisiana DOT for the Atlanta, Lufkin and Tyler areas.

Teams meet for a presentation by the National Weather Service, and have an opportunity to discuss their plan and exchange best practices.

Some parts of the state saw their first dose or threat of snow in early November. A severe winter storm activated Amarillo crews who pretreated then plowed roadways. Teams in El Paso also pretreated a mountain passage ahead of the warning.

“The safety for our employees and the traveling public is our priority,” said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “We want to be proactive, as it is critical to be ready for inclement conditions and it is safer to pretreat roads ahead of any storm.”

Crews winterize roads by applying brine, a salt and water mixture, ahead of freezing temperatures and precipitation. It is a fast-moving operation that has minimal impacts to drivers.

Ahead of winter weather, drivers will often see a convoy of trucks pretreating roadways, and they should give that mobile operation space as they work.

If a storm results in accumulation, crews use plows to clear roadways.

Motorists should not crowd the plow and should increase their distance.

While not all parts of the state will see winter weather, all are ready and may be called upon to assist in impacted areas.

As always during a winter event, the public should only travel if necessary. Road conditions can be tracked on drivetexas.org.