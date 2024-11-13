Dr. Colette Lo of Sentara Family Medicine Physicians Recognized by VA Top Docs for 2024

Dr. Colette Lo

VA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Colette Lo based on merit for 2024.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VA Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Colette Lo, a board-certified family medicine specialist, for 2024. Practicing at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in Virginia Beach, Dr. Lo is also affiliated with Sentara CarePlex Hospital and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.Known for her thorough, patient-centered approach, Dr. Lo ensures that every patient is met with personalized care from the moment they step into her office. Her warm and professional demeanor helps create a comfortable environment, where patients are greeted with a smile and feel valued throughout their visit.Dr. Lo earned her medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School, where she also completed her residency training. With years of experience, she has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive, compassionate care to families in the Virginia Beach area.To learn more about Dr. Colette Lo, please visit: https://vatopdocs.com/doctors/drcolettelo/ ---About UsVA Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Virginia online in an easy to use format. VA Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.VA Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@VATopDocs.com and/or visit www.VATopDocs.com

