FINTRX & GK3 Capital Announce Partnership to Enhance Data & Marketing Solutions for Wealth Managers

FINTRX partners with GK3 Capital to deliver enhanced data and digital marketing solutions, empowering wealth managers to drive growth and client engagement.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FINTRX, the leading data and research platform for the global wealth management ecosystem, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with GK3 Capital, a digital marketing and sales enablement leader for financial services.

This partnership brings together FINTRX’s robust data intelligence with GK3 Capital’s advanced digital marketing strategies, creating a powerful synergy designed to drive growth, streamline prospecting, and enhance client acquisition within the wealth and investment sectors.

With over 850,000 records of financial institutions and advisors, FINTRX offers comprehensive coverage across family offices, RIAs, broker-dealers, endowments, foundations, and wealth teams. GK3 Capital, led by industry veteran John Gulino, provides a unique blend of financial expertise and cutting-edge digital marketing tools, including lead nurturing, SEO and email automation strategies.

Together, the partnership leverages FINTRX’s extensive data intelligence and GK3 Capital’s digital marketing acumen to offer clients unmatched insights and actionable solutions for navigating today’s competitive wealth management landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with GK3 Capital to expand the reach and capabilities of the FINTRX Platform,” said Russ D’Argento, Founder & CEO at FINTRX. “By integrating GK3’s innovative digital marketing approach, our clients can access deeper insights and increase engagement with potential clients, supporting more efficient and impactful business development efforts.”

Through this collaboration, clients benefit from FINTRX’s data accuracy and advanced search capabilities, paired with GK3 Capital’s scalable growth strategies and digital tools.

Highlights of the partnership include:

+ Enhanced Client Acquisition: Access a powerful combination of data-driven insights and digital marketing to streamline client outreach and engagement.

+ Improved Market Penetration: Uncover market opportunities with a comprehensive data platform supported by robust lead nurturing and digital strategies.

+ Optimized Client Engagement: Drive meaningful interactions and long-term relationships through targeted data and seamless integration with CRM and digital channels.

“We see great value in partnering with FINTRX to support clients in achieving their growth objectives through precision data and impactful digital outreach,” said John Gulino, CEO of GK3 Capital. “This partnership enhances our ability to equip wealth and asset management professionals with the resources they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.”

This partnership marks a significant advancement in the wealth management space, offering clients the ability to better map and engage their target markets by combining FINTRX’s reliable data solutions with GK3’s transformative marketing expertise.

About FINTRX

FINTRX is a powerful data platform with 850,000+ financial records that map the global wealth management ecosystem. Covering over 70,000 entities—including family offices, RIAs, broker-dealer contacts, endowments & foundations—FINTRX provides access to 750,000+ reps and key contacts. With verified data, 375+ search filters & AI-driven tools, users can track capital flows, uncover trends & identify valuable opportunities.

About GK3 Capital

GK3 Capital is a digital marketing and sales enablement firm specializing in financial services. Founded by John Gulino, GK3 Capital assists wealth and asset managers in navigating today's complex landscape by integrating financial expertise with digital strategies. Their services encompass lead generation, automation, and SEO, enabling clients to effectively engage their target audience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.