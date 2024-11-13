Ryan Aldridge Appointed Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at MIND 24-7

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIND 24-7, a leading provider of walk-in mental health care and crisis services for youth and adults, is pleased to announce that Ryan Aldridge has joined their leadership team as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer. Aldridge will lead MIND 24-7’s growth strategies, focusing on business development, partnerships, and expanding the organization’s impact on mental health services.Ryan has over 16 years of experience in the MedTech and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) industries and a strong track record in driving enterprise growth, corporate development, and strategic planning. Before joining MIND 24-7, Aldridge served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Atlas Healthcare Partners, where he was instrumental in expanding the organization’s facility portfolio along with leading the formation of new Joint Ventures with health systems across the United States. He has also served as Senior Director of Business Development at Banner Health.Aldridge holds a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare Sector Management from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of California, Santa Cruz.“Joining MIND 24-7 is an exciting opportunity to make a real difference in the mental health space,” said Aldridge. “I am honored to be part of a mission-driven organization that is redefining how we approach mental health care, and I look forward to driving the next phase of growth to ensure that more people have access to the critical services they need.”Kurt Koptish, CEO of MIND 24-7, added, “Ryan’s extensive background in business development, cultivating relationships and growth aligns perfectly with our mission to expand and improve access to mental health services for our communities. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and meet the increasing demand for mental health care.”###About MIND 24-7MIND 24-7 is a mental health services provider dedicated to providing immediate access to care for adults and youth. Offering a range of services, including walk-in urgent care, crisis care, and ongoing outpatient treatment, MIND 24-7 is committed to revolutionizing the mental healthcare model by improving access. For more information, visit www.MIND24-7.com

