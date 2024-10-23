MIND 24-7 Announces Appointment of Jim Wescott as Chief Operating Officer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIND 24-7 is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Wescott as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Wescott, who brings over 30 years of healthcare experience, assumed his full-time role effective August 1, 2024. With a strong background in clinical care and operational leadership, Wescott will drive operational improvements across MIND 24-7’s Arizona clinics and contribute to the organization’s expansion efforts.“We look forward to the contributions Jim will bring to the leadership team,” said Kurt Koptish, CEO of MIND 24-7. “His depth of experience in both clinical operations and leadership, combined with his passion for performance improvement, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide immediate and compassionate mental health care. I am confident that Jim’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and expand our services.”"I’m truly energized to be stepping into this role at MIND 24-7," said Wescott. "What sets this organization apart is the unwavering dedication to providing immediate, life-changing care, particularly to those who need it most, like our adolescent patients. I’ve seen firsthand the compassion and expertise our teams bring to the table every day, and I’m eager to collaborate with them to expand our services and push the boundaries of what we can achieve together. MIND 24-7 isn’t just a place of care—it’s a place of constant innovation and heart."Wescott’s clinical and leadership career is both diverse and distinguished, having worked in specialized head injury rehabilitation, dementia units, emergency departments, and intensive care units. He began his leadership journey as a Charge Nurse for 14 years. Wescott also played a pivotal role in leading New York State’s first trauma center verified by the American College of Surgeons. His previous roles include Director of Quality, Director of Operations for an emergency medicine service line overseeing care delivery at over 20 hospitals in New York, and Senior Vice President of Operations for Summit Health-CityMD, where he helped launch a new healthcare brand and oversaw day-to-day operations of primary care, multispecialty, and urgent care clinics.###About MIND 24-7MIND 24-7 is a mental health services provider dedicated to providing immediate access to care for individuals in need. Offering a range of services, including express care, crisis care, and ongoing outpatient treatment (Progressions), MIND 24-7 is committed to revolutionizing the mental healthcare model and improving access to life-saving services. For more information, visit www.MIND24-7.com Media Contact

