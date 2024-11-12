Mindatorium Secures Streaming Rights to 'The Man Who Met GOD' and Kicks Off Promotional Push in New York’s Times Square

Mindatorium Logo Times Square Billboard - The Man Who Met GOD The Man Who Met GOD

Highly acclaimed documentary is now available for viewing exclusively on company’s global streaming platform

Integrating the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies into our proprietary streaming and distribution services gives us a big leg up over our competitors.” — Henning Morales, CEO, Mindatorium, Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindatorium, Inc, a Beverly Hills based multi-media Entertainment and Personal Development Platform, released a two-part announcement today that included both a major addition to their documentary film division and a bold new promotional activity aimed at increasing the company’s footprint in the prestigious U.S. East Coast markets.

The first announcement was that Mindatorium has secured the coveted exclusive streaming rights to the highly acclaimed documentary film, “The Man Who Met GOD”, and that the film is now available for viewing in 13 languages at mindatorium.com. This news came as a surprise to industry insiders, as Mindatorium was competing for these rights with numerous much larger and well-known distributors and streaming platforms.

Mindatorium followed up this news with a second announcement that it is launching a new East Coast promotional campaign this week in Toronto and New York City. which will feature both “The Man Who Met GOD: and the entire Mindatorium platform. One of the highlights will include promotional videos of both the film and the platform that will be live streamed onto the iconic Times Square Billboard and shown 22 times throughout the day on Thursday, November 14th.

Mindatorium CEO Henning Morales commented, “We are very excited about the addition of this ground-breaking film to the Mindatorium platform and to our East Coast kickoff tour. Our company may be the new entertainment kid on the block, but integrating the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies into our proprietary streaming and distribution services gives us a big leg up over our competitors by providing accessibility into 135 countries speaking 13 different languages, as well as an option for Mindatorium members worldwide to share in our global Wealth Builder affiliate program.”

The impactful film, which has received multiple international awards, including at the Cannes World Film Festival, is now available for viewing in 13 languages in 135 countries

About “The Man Who Met GOD”

"The Man Who Met GOD," invites audiences to ponder the age-old question of existence itself, igniting a dialogue that transcends the confines of conventional discourse. Directed by Andrea Wen and narrated by Gabriel Watson, the film details the personal journey and true-life story of Dr. Leong Ying, a nuclear physicist, and his transformation from skepticism to illumination. Through the enigmatic figure of Dr. Leong Ying, we are reminded of our innate capacity to transcend the limitations of our understanding and embrace the infinite possibilities that lie beyond.

The film delivers a thought-provoking work of mystery and wonder that challenges viewers to consider the boundaries between the physical and metaphysical worlds and the tension between faith and reason. From the hauntingly beautiful sound design to the evocative cinematography, every element of the film converges to create an atmosphere of profound significance and spiritual resonance. Wen's incorporation of archival footage and insightful interviews adds depth and context to Ying's extraordinary journey, providing invaluable insights into the complexities of his discoveries. In the end, "The Man Who Met GOD" emerges not only as a documentary but as a testament to the boundless potential of the human spirit.

Andrea Wen is a creator, artist, activist, writer and prolific writer whose creative pursuits extend beyond writing to include screenwriting, acting, filmmaking, music, and design. She is trilingual in English, Spanish and Catalan, and her ability to work across multiple disciplines - from literature to film - reflects her unique perspective and innovative approach to exploring complex themes through various artistic mediums.

Dr. Leong Ying was born in Asia, educated in Europe, and now resides and works in the Americas. He is a marathoner who has run across all seven continents, a nuclear physicist by academic qualification, a patented inventor, and a skilled engineer in the fields of cryogenics, superconductivity, and radiation technologies. He is also a science fiction author, stage director, and poet.

About Mindatorium

Mindatorium is an AI-driven transformational multimedia platform that is developing a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.

Mindatorium’s unique entertainment and personal development platform integrates exciting entertainment (feature length films, featurettes, documentaries, music videos) with a broad array of personal development programming (success training workshops & mentorship, Hero Spotlights, interviews with inspirational thought leaders), and a thriving online community dedicated to promoting positivity, creativity and life-enhancing lessons through film, music and related media.

Mindatorium’s goal is to provide a wide variety of entertaining, inspirational and transformational content while also raising audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building. All programming is advertising and commercial-free, and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

Mindatorium has recently initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of its Share the Wealth affiliates who will promote the promote the platform worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company’s revolutionary AI-enhanced program. Because the platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, Mindatorium is able to scale up, share its content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than its predecessors and competitors. The Mindatorium Platform is truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to https://mindatorium.com.

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit https://mindatorium.com/pages/Wealth-Builder-Affilate-Program.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.