Mindatorium Releases a Unique Global Streaming Media Platform That Extends Far Beyond Typical Movies and TV Fare

Mindatorium Logo Personal Development Meets Entertainment Global Platform

Revolutionary platform combines groundbreaking films, music and other entertaining multimedia with a comprehensive personal development program.

Breaking the language barriers allows our company to make its material inclusive to diverse cultures worldwide and inspire and empower individuals on their personal journeys. ” — Henning Morales, CEO, Mindatorium, Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindatorium, Inc. announced today that following last months' successful "Grand Reveal" to industry insiders, the company has now released its revolutionary new multimedia streaming platform to 5.3 billion people speaking 13 languages in 141 countries. The Mindatorium platform is now truly global. Except where prohibited by local laws, viewers can access the platform from virtually anywhere in the world where these 13 languages are spoken, and all participants reach the same platform, regardless of their location. And because the platform was built from the ground up using AI-generated technology, the company is also able track global sales and usage in real time.

Mr Morales explained, "Breaking the language barriers allows our company to make its material inclusive to diverse cultures worldwide and inspire and empower individuals on their personal journeys, many of whom have never before had access to transformational programming. This approach fosters a sense of belonging among our users while igniting positive growth and change and maximizing the impact of our messaging."

The Mindatorium platform is also unique in that it is laser-focused on Conscious Media. Mr. Morales added, “Our company is obviously not in competition with Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus or any of the huge entertainment streaming platforms. First and foremost, we are a multimedia entertainment platform where inspirational, motivational, transformational, and sensational sensory experiences reside. However, our platform also extends beyond cinema to include a curated selection of documentaries and personal development shows, uplifting music, informative courses and a thriving community dedicated to growth and transformation." In all, the Mindatorium platforms consists of seven distinct sectors - Feature Films, Featurettes and Shorts, Visual Music, Broadcast Media (TV series, documentaries), The Tribe Community, Mentorship and Coaching Media, and "Impact on Earth” (social initiatives). All seven sectors are carefully curated for both content and production value, and all are included ad-free in the annual $99 membership fee.

Mindatorium's mission is to utilize its transformational multimedia platform to develop a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. It is a “values based” online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured. The company's goal is to raise audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building by creating and delivering entertaining, inspirational and transformational content. For more information visit https://mindatorium.com.

About Mindatorium

Mindatorium is an AI-driven transformational multimedia platform that is developing a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities.

Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.

Mindatorium’s unique entertainment and personal development platform integrates exciting entertainment (feature length films, featurettes, documentaries, music videos) with a broad array of personal development programming (success training workshops & mentorship, Hero Spotlights, interviews with inspirational thought leaders), and a thriving online community dedicated to promoting positivity, creativity and life-enhancing lessons through film, music and related media.

Mindatorium’s goal is to provide a wide variety of entertaining, inspirational and transformational content while also raising audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building. All programming is advertising and commercial-free, and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

Mindatorium has recently initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of Wealth Builder Affiliates who will promote the promote the platform worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company’s revolutionary AI-enhanced Wealth Builder Affiliate program. Because the platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, Mindatorium is able to scale up, share its content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than its predecessors and competitors. The Mindatorium Platform is truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

Mindatorium’s markets include the self-help industry and the film industry. These audiences are seeking positive and inspirational media, including films, events, interviews and comprehensive coaching. In 2022, the value of the media and entertainment market reached 2.32 trillion U.S. dollars, experiencing a growth of 5.4 percent compared to 2021. Dollar figures are expected to reach 2.78 trillion by the end of 2027 (stasita.com). This global audience is clamoring for films that not only entertain, but also address important social issues and foster time-tested principles of success and prosperity.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to https://mindatorium.com.

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit https://mindatorium.com/pages/Wealth-Builder-Affilate-Program.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Henning Morales, CEO

admin@mindatorium.com

Phone: (213) 293-5657

https://mindatorium.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mindatorium

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dirtmerchantsfilms

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mindatoriummedia

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.