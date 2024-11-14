Recruiter.com and Findem Release Benchmark Research on the Future of Talent Acquisition and Recruiting for 2025

Recruiter.com Logo Findem Logo Cover of 2025 Recruiter.com Future of Talent Acquisition and Recruiting Report

New data reveals key challenges and opportunities for talent acquisition leaders

Because recruiting data is between 60-90 days ahead of hiring data, this represents a strong early indicator of what to expect when it comes to talent acquisition in 2025” — Matt Charney

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiter.com, a leading content destination and online community focused on the talent acquisition industry, has released the results of its most comprehensive survey to date, the Future of Talent Acquisition and Recruiting for 2025.

Conducted in collaboration with Findem, the only talent acquisition solution powered by unique 3D data, the survey taps into Recruiter.com’s vast network of nearly a million HR and talent acquisition leaders worldwide, providing definitive data and insights that will shape hiring strategies and talent management in the year ahead.

The Recruiter.com Future of Talent Acquisition and Recruiting 2025 report provides an inside look into the hiring plans, job market outlook and top talent acquisition challenges for hundreds of global employers.

Its critical benchmark data represents almost a thousand global HR professionals and hiring leaders from companies, in aggregate, that make over 5 million hires a year.

“Because recruiting data is between 60-90 days ahead of the hiring data that you normally see in the headlines, this research represents a strong early indicator of what candidates and companies alike can expect when it comes to talent acquisition in 2025,” said Matt Charney, editor in chief, Recruiter.com.

Leveraging its online network of over 2 million verified HR and TA leaders, Recruiter.com partnered with Findem to create a much deeper, and much more holistic, recruiting resource than standard industry surveys or traditional white paper through Findem’s historical hiring and recruitment performance data, generated from real clients and real companies in real time.

Key insights from the report include:

Hiring Growth Amid Caution:

A majority of respondents report moderate optimism for hiring in 2025, tempered by external economic factors. As a result, only 12% of U.S. employers expect to make fewer hires next year than they did this year; 44% expect hiring demand to increase in 2025.

Diversity Hiring Still Critical Challenge:

Despite drops in DEI budgets and resources, employers identify meeting diversity, equity and inclusion goals as the most critical obstacle to hiring in 2025; 1 in 2 employers plan on leveraging recruitment technologies to increase DEI in 2025. 44% identified reducing bias in the hiring process as a top priority in the coming year.

Closing the Talent Gap:

38% of employers report a lack of qualified candidates as their most critical hiring challenge, while 3 in 4 reported an increase in overall job applications. Companies are increasingly investing in dedicated talent acquisition technologies to help overcome this imbalance, with 71% of recruiters planning on making passive and direct candidate sourcing their top priority for using tech in the hiring process in 2025.

The Future of Talent Acquisition and Recruiting for 2025 survey provides unparalleled insight, helping talent leaders plan for the year ahead with a holistic, data-driven view of the hiring landscape. As an invaluable resource for HR professionals, business leaders and hiring experts, the full report can be downloaded by clicking here.

About Recruiter.com: Launched in 2015, Recruiter.com has been one of the world’s top destinations for recruiting related content, resources and training for over a decade. With over 2 million members, Recruiter.com is driven by the mission to provide real recruiters and TA leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to positively impact both their employers and their careers.

Recruiter.com also actively acquires and invests in leading service and technology providers across the talent acquisition space through Recruiter.com Ventures and its corporate parent, Employer.com. For more information on corporate development or partnership opportunities, please visit ventures.recruiter.com.

About Findem: Findem’s Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to automate and consolidate top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. Named one of America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024 by Fortune, Findem unlocks insights about people and the labor market that no one else can, giving companies the ultimate competitive advantage to plan, hire, and manage talent.

Built to solve enterprise challenges at scale, with Findem, customers like RingCentral and Intuitive are delivering continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates while creating better talent experiences. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai

