Amalfi Jets Announces the Launch of the Amalfi Enterprise Program a New Travel Solution for Businesses

An Amalfi Network plane before a flight

Amalfi Jets, a premier private jet charter company, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Amalfi Enterprise Program.

At Amalfi Jets, we understand the critical need for businesses to stay connected in today’s fast-paced environment.” — Kolin Jones, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets, a premier private jet charter company, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Amalfi Enterprise Program. This new initiative is designed to provide businesses and organizations with travel solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of corporate executives, teams, and clients. To celebrate the launch, Amalfi Jets is offering 50% off the initial deposit for businesses that enroll in the program by November 30th.

The Amalfi Enterprise Program offers exclusive access to a premium fleet of aircraft within the Amalfi Network, personalized concierge services, and guaranteed availability to ensure seamless and efficient travel experiences. Companies enrolling in the program can choose from three distinct tiers based on their unique business needs:

$250,000 – Small Enterprise

$500,000 – Medium Enterprise

$1,000,000 – Custom Enterprise

Each tier offers a unique set of benefits, including aircraft quality guarantee, global usage with no international fees, an unlimited number of authorized users, and enhanced financial security. Additional perks include premium catering and black car service, ensuring businesses enjoy an elevated travel experience from start to finish.

The newly launched Enterprise Program will operate on a fixed rate system across five different aircraft categories. The breakdown of each hourly rate category is listed below:

Light Jets - Fixed hourly rate of $7,500 USD

Midsize Jets - Fixed hourly rate of $9,500 USD

Super Midsize Jets - Fixed hourly rate of $11,500 USD

Heavy Jets - Fixed hourly rate of $13,500 USD

Ultra Long-Haul Jets - Fixed hourly rate of $16,500 USD

Starting at the Medium Enterprise tier, businesses will enjoy $500 off the above fixed rates. At the $1,000,000 tier, businesses will receive all of the above benefits, plus a waived liquidation fee and fixed rates for 18 months (instead of the standard 12 months), providing further value and long-term savings.

“At Amalfi Jets, we understand the critical need for businesses to stay connected in today’s fast-paced environment,” said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. “The Amalfi Enterprise Program is designed to provide companies with unparalleled flexibility and efficiency, ensuring that executives and teams can reach their destinations swiftly and comfortably. With our three-tier program, businesses can select the level of service that best meets their travel needs.”

Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets, commented, “The Amalfi Enterprise Program represents our commitment to delivering exceptional service to the business community. With this program, we are not only providing access to world-class aircraft but also creating a simplified travel solution that supports the unique demands of corporate clients. We’re excited to help businesses streamline their travel while enjoying the service that Amalfi Jets is known for.”

Amalfi Jets continues to set the standard for air travel, with access to over 3,500 aircraft across more than 170 countries. The Amalfi Enterprise Program offers the flexibility and comfort that today’s business leaders require, paired with the signature high-end service that Amalfi Jets provides to every client.

If you wish to learn more about the Amalfi Enterprise Program, reach out to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at brianf@amalfijets.com or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

For more information about the Enterprise Program, visit our website at: https://www.amalfijets.com/amalfi-enterprise-jet-card-program

To download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS, visit: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download the Amalfi Jets App from Google Play, visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

For media inquiries, contact our Marketing Director: Hannah Warling

Email: hannahw@amalfijets.com

Phone: +1 (818) 318-9071

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.