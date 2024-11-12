Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,740 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Supreme Court Appoints Judge David Briley to Three-Judge Panel

Nashville, Tenn. - Today the Tennessee Supreme Court appointed Judge David Briley of the First Circuit Court in Davidson County to serve as chief judge of the special three-judge panel in IAN HUNTER LUCAS, v. TENNESSEE BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, and STEVEN GENTILE, Executive Director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. The appointment of Judge Briley follows the recusal of Judge Amanda McClendon. 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennessee Supreme Court Appoints Judge David Briley to Three-Judge Panel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more