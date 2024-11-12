Tennessee Supreme Court Appoints Judge David Briley to Three-Judge Panel

Nashville, Tenn. - Today the Tennessee Supreme Court appointed Judge David Briley of the First Circuit Court in Davidson County to serve as chief judge of the special three-judge panel in IAN HUNTER LUCAS, v. TENNESSEE BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, and STEVEN GENTILE, Executive Director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. The appointment of Judge Briley follows the recusal of Judge Amanda McClendon.



