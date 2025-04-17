Judge Robert Wedemeyer Celebrates 25 Years on the Bench

Court of Criminal Appeals, Middle Section, Judge Robert W. Wedemeyer is celebrating 25 years on the bench.

“It’s been a great honor and privilege to serve in the Tennessee judiciary, and I cannot believe these years have gone by so quickly,” said Judge Wedemeyer. “It’s been a great honor to serve the citizens of Tennessee in this capacity and as a trial judge, from 1990 to 2000, in Robertson and Montgomery counties – the 19th judicial district, affectionately known as the Fighting 19.”

Law Clerk Christy Graves has worked for Judge Wedemeyer for the past 22 of those years.

“I am grateful for what he has taught us,” she said. “He taught us to trust our instincts both in our writing and in our application of the law to each set of facts. He taught us to view every case through the lens of common sense. He taught us to draft for him as a judge’s judge, giving due respect to each of his colleagues on the lower courts. He taught us that there is power in refrain and that we do not need to say every thought we have, even when we are right and even when we selfishly want to say it. He taught us that showing others unending respect and kindness is the most important foundational block of any successful work environment.”

Judge Wedemeyer has written more opinions than any other judge in the history of the State of Tennessee. It’s certainly something to be proud of, yet Judge Wedemeyer is particularly proud of his bipartisan appointments.

“I am proud that I was appointed by a Democrat, Ned McWherter, to the trial bench and then by a Republican, Don Sundquist, to the appellate bench,” he said. “Because I believe in a strong independent judiciary, I’m happy that that happened.”

Prior to joining the bench, Judge Wedemeyer served as a private practice attorney from 1977 to 1990. He received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University, in 1973, and his juris doctor from the University of Memphis School of Law, in 1976.