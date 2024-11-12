Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,740 in the last 365 days.

MDC, partners to host warm-season grass establishment workshop Nov. 22 in West Plains

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), along with Quail Forever and Pheasants Forever, invite landowners to a free discussion and field trip focused on warm-season grass establishment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the University of Missouri extension office in Howell County.

Registration is required and can be completed online at events.pheasantsforever.org. Lunch will be provided.

Native warm-season grasses have deep root systems which make more efficient use of water and soil nutrients. They can grow and thrive during the summer when cool-season grasses cannot, and they tend to need less fertilizer and lime than cool-season grasses.

This one-day workshop will discuss the benefits and economics of establishing warm-season grasses, establishment techniques, how to manage these grasses, and programs available for adding warm-season grasses to your property.

The workshop location is 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.

Questions about this workshop can be directed to Nate Case at ncase@pheasantsforever.org or Tanner Patton at tpatton@phaesantsforever.org with Pheasants Forever.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC, partners to host warm-season grass establishment workshop Nov. 22 in West Plains

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more