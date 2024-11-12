MDC, partners to host warm-season grass establishment workshop Nov. 22 in West Plains
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), along with Quail Forever and Pheasants Forever, invite landowners to a free discussion and field trip focused on warm-season grass establishment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the University of Missouri extension office in Howell County.
Registration is required and can be completed online at events.pheasantsforever.org. Lunch will be provided.
Native warm-season grasses have deep root systems which make more efficient use of water and soil nutrients. They can grow and thrive during the summer when cool-season grasses cannot, and they tend to need less fertilizer and lime than cool-season grasses.
This one-day workshop will discuss the benefits and economics of establishing warm-season grasses, establishment techniques, how to manage these grasses, and programs available for adding warm-season grasses to your property.
The workshop location is 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
Questions about this workshop can be directed to Nate Case at ncase@pheasantsforever.org or Tanner Patton at tpatton@phaesantsforever.org with Pheasants Forever.
