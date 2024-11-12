MDC launches Nature Book Club at the Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office Nov. 23 with “The Hidden Lives of Trees”

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites everyone to seek a greater appreciate of nature through reading.

MDC is launching the Urban Nature Reader's Book Club at the Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office in St. Louis City. This forum will encourage reading and spirited discussion of books that highlight nature, environmental, or conservation themes and ideas.

The first program in the Urban Nature Reader's Book Club will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2 - 3:30 p.m. and will feature a discussion of The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate by Peter Wohlleben. The book was a New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal Bestseller. Drawing on groundbreaking new findings, Wohlleben presents the science behind the secret and previously unknown life of trees and their communication abilities.

“The Hidden Life of Trees describes the discoveries and mysteries of the fascinating organisms that make up our forests and parks,” said Community Conservation Liaison, Aisha Muhammad.

The event will begin with a tree-themed craft activity before the group discussion about this month's book. Participants will also enjoy autumn-themed refreshments.

“Everyone is welcome to attend whether they were able to finish the book or not and share what they found valuable about the lives of trees,” Muhammad said.

The Urban Nature Reader's Book Club is a free program open to ages 16 years and up, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4z9.

The MDC Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office is located at 4640 Shenandoah Ave, just east of the Vandeventer Ave./South Kingshighway Blvd. intersection, and next to Brightside St. Louis.

