West Virginia Department of Human Services Offers Supports for Youth Transitioning Out of Foster Care





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is committed to supporting youth as they transition from foster care into adulthood. With a focus on comprehensive services, the State continues to expand its offerings to ensure foster youth have the tools they need for a successful transition.

“When youth in foster care turn 18, they often face daunting challenges as they move toward independence, including securing stable housing, finding employment, and managing finances,” said Kim Ricketts, DoHS Special Consultant to the Secretary for the Bureau for Social Services. “Through a variety of programs, we help guide youth through this critical time, equipping them with the resources they need to thrive as adults.”

DoHS provides a comprehensive range of services to support youth as they prepare to transition out of foster care and progress toward independent adulthood. As youth approach this milestone, DoHS collaborates with them to identify the most suitable path forward based on their individual needs and goals. For those who choose to remain with their foster families, continued support is available as long as specific requirements are met. These services include:

Transitional Living Programs (TLVY): This program provides housing and support for youth aged 17 to 21 who may not have family placements or need additional assistance to transition from foster care or mental health treatment into independent living. TLVY facilities offer real-life experiences where youth can develop essential skills in areas such as budgeting, personal care, job readiness, and accessing healthcare. New beds have been added statewide, expanding opportunities for youth to receive these services.

Independent Living Subsidies (ILS) and Education & Training Vouchers (ETV): Youth who age out of foster care may qualify for a one-time $1,100 start-up payment and ongoing $900 monthly subsidies to help them establish their independence. Additionally, ETVs provide financial assistance to help youth pursue post-secondary education or vocational training.

Medical Coverage: Youth who were in foster care can continue receiving Medicaid coverage until age 26. This extended coverage ensures that youth can access necessary healthcare as they adjust to independent living, regardless of their income or state of residence.

Housing Assistance: Through the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative (FYI), youth who are homeless or at risk of homelessness can receive housing vouchers. This program helps youth ages 18 to 24 secure stable housing, providing them with the foundation they need to maintain employment or pursue education.

Career and Education Support: DoHS partners with organizations such as the Children’s Home Society, Necco Incorporated, and Youth Services Systems to offer case management services in 24 counties. These services provide guidance in securing employment, applying for college, and managing finances. Case managers also help youth with life skills training, budgeting, and developing a career path.

Extended Support Services: Beyond housing, foster youth can access services to help them build life skills, including mentoring, financial literacy, and family support. Through a network of local agencies, youth are connected with the resources they need to succeed in adulthood.

“West Virginia is committed to offering a safety net to youth as they transition to adulthood,” said Ricketts. “With these resources, we ensure that former foster youth have the support they need, whether it’s securing housing, getting a job, or continuing their education.”

Youth who need assistance or information about these programs can contact their current or former DoHS worker, visit their local county office, or reach out to the Permanency Unit at tlpermanencysupport@wv.gov. For more information, youth can also call the Office of Constituent Services’ Client Services Unit at 1-800-642-8589 or visit dhhr.wv.gov/pages/field-offices.aspx.

