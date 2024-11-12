DEBUT CHILDREN’S BOOK 'BEFORE THE BRAVE BITE' EMPOWERS SENSORY-SENSITIVE CHILDREN TO EXPLORE NEW FOODS

A look inside "Before the Brave Bite." The hero of the story, a young boy named Darwin. Author Madeha Ayub, Pediatric Occupational Therapist

"Before the Brave Bite" empowers parents of sensory-sensitive children with practical strategies to safely explore new foods, fostering comfort at mealtimes.

This book is a reminder that introducing foods can be empowering, safe, and loads of fun when done right.” — Madeha Ayub

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Bookshelves International proudly announces the release of Before the Brave Bite: Empowering Your Sensory Sensitive Child to Explore New Foods, the first installment in a new Sensory Support series for children. Authored by pediatric Occupational Therapist Madeha Ayub, the book will be available worldwide on November 12, 2024. Before the Brave Bite introduces young readers and their caregivers to practical strategies for navigating the challenges of food-related sensory sensitivities in a fun, engaging way.Drawing on real-life inspiration from Madeha’s experiences working in the homes of children with sensory processing challenges, the book provides a compassionate and child-centered approach to overcoming aversions to certain food textures, smells, and other sensory experiences. Through relatable scenarios and playful strategies, Before the Brave Bite equips parents with the tools to guide their children safely through the process of exploring new foods while promoting empowerment and enjoyment during mealtimes.Madeha Ayub shares her inspiration behind the book, stating, "I was inspired by one of my clients, Darwin, whose experiences shaped every aspect of this book. I only included strategies that I know work because I’ve seen them succeed with children like Darwin.” Madeha’s insights as a pediatric Occupational Therapist have helped countless children and families develop a healthier relationship with food.Before the Brave Bite is designed for parents of children with food-related sensory sensitivities. The book offers a variety of practical strategies to create a safe and empowering environment for children during mealtimes, including:+ Identifying the child's “safe foods” to help choose new foods to try+ Understanding that cold foods may be more tolerable than hot foods with steam+ Providing choices to the child (e.g., selecting the type of plate to use, deciding where to place foods on the table)+ Embracing playful interactions with food to reduce fear and anxiety+ Offering exposure to fruits and vegetables in various forms, such as smoothies, dried fruits, or frozen options+ Incorporating a fun board game to make the experience enjoyableAyub challenges the traditional approach to “picky eaters” by advocating for methods that respect a child’s sensory boundaries while helping them safely expand their food repertoire. "Children with sensory aversions are not in control of their reactions to food,” she explains. “Instead of forcing them to eat, we focus on making the environment supportive and giving them control over the process. The real win is when a child feels safe around new foods—even if they don’t end up liking them.”The book’s illustrations and narrative also aim to resonate with children by depicting a character who may behave similarly at the dinner table, helping them feel seen and understood.To celebrate the release of Before the Brave Bite, Global Bookshelves International is planning a virtual launch event on November 15 at 1:30 pm on Instagram. The event will include a book reading, signing, and interactive discussion for parents. For event details or ordering information, visit https://www.globalbookshelves.com/bite Madeha Ayub invites families to explore new ways of approaching mealtime challenges, saying, “This book is a reminder that introducing foods can be empowering, safe, and loads of fun when done right.”As the first book in the Sensory Support series, Before the Brave Bite paves the way for future titles aimed at addressing other sensory challenges children may face. The upcoming book When Things Feel icky: Empowering Your Sensory Sensitive Child to Try on New Clothes will continue to provide support for families, offering practical tools to tackle everyday situations.For more information about Before the Brave Bite, visit http://globalbookshelves.com About the AuthorMadeha Ayub is a pediatric Occupational Therapist who specializes in helping children with sensory processing challenges. Her extensive experience working with families and children in their homes has informed her practical approach to overcoming sensory aversions. Before the Brave Bite marks the beginning of her Sensory Support series, aimed at empowering children to live meaningful lives despite their sensory sensitivities.About Global Bookshelves InternationalGlobal Bookshelves International is a publisher dedicated to providing diverse and inclusive stories that inspire, educate, and empower readers of all ages. With a commitment to creating books that reflect the global community, the company seeks to amplify voices and stories that foster understanding and connection.

