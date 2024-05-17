Global Bookshelves International Debuts New Muslim Superhero Novel
Independent Publisher Proudly Announces the Debut of "MetalGhost: Kashif and the Echoes from a Past Life" by Author Ali Mohammad Rizwan
Representation matters. Muslims in the media often face misrepresentation or stereotyping. It was time for us to speak for ourselves and show the world what we go through.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bookshelves International is thrilled to unveil the debut novel "MetalGhost: Kashif and the Echoes from a Past Life" by talented author Ali Mohammad Rizwan. With an electrifying blend of Batman's darkness and Ironman's brilliance, enriched with Islamic inspiration, this novel promises an enthralling journey into the depths of imagination and empowerment. This comes at a perfect timing of International Muslim History Month.
Ali Mohammad Rizwan, a debut author, has poured eight years of dedication and passion into crafting this remarkable tale. When asked about his journey, Rizwan expressed, "It took about eight years of every day, just chipping away at it. It's been a long journey, but I'm so happy and proud of the result."
"MetalGhost" is not just a story; it's a testament to the power of representation. Rizwan emphasizes, "Representation matters. Muslims in the media often face misrepresentation or stereotyping. It was time for us to speak for ourselves and show the world what we go through."
This groundbreaking novel resonates deeply with Muslim youth, offering relatable characters and experiences. Rizwan remarks, "I want our youth to see themselves and their parents in this book. It's about sharing our experiences and perspectives with the world."
But "MetalGhost" isn't exclusive to Muslim readers. Rizwan encourages everyone to delve into its pages, stating, "I wrote this with the intention of showing what we go through. It's about sharing our perspectives with the world."
Aspiring writers will find inspiration in Rizwan's journey. His advice rings true: "Don't give up. Believe in your writing and yourself. All it takes is to keep going."
To celebrate the release of "MetalGhost: Kashif and the Echoes from a Past Life," Ali Mohammad Rizwan will be attending several events:
May 18: JHS Food Fest
May 25: ICNA Convention 2024
May 29: Ridgefield Park Public Library
Join us in welcoming this exciting new voice in literature as we embark on a journey of empowerment and representation with "MetalGhost."
For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact Janan Sarwar at globalbookshelves@gmail.com.
Janan Sarwar
Global Bookshelves International
