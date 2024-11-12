Gov. Mike Huckabee BACK in SPOTLIGHT: Featured on George Magazine Cover 11 Months Ago

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the announcement that Donald Trump nominated Gov. Mike Huckabee to be Ambassador to Isreal, George Magazine is celebrating the former Arkansas Governor being on their cover 11 months ago.Before that, the last time the Former Arkansas Governor was featured on the cover of an International Magazine was more than ten years ago when he graced the cover of Newsweek Magazine.“George Magazine has the pulse of American Politics,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine. “Our feature interviews and stories have an uncanny ability to spot the trends.”George Magazine was started by JFK, Jr. The current reboot featured Governor Mike Huckabee in Issue 15 titled “The King of Iowa.”At the time, George Magazine interviewed Huckabee to ask him about Trump’s strategy in to win in Iowa. Gov. Huckabee won the Republican Iowa Primary in 2008.“We knew Governor Huckabee was going to be instrumental in helping Trump win Iowa in this year’s Republican Primary,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George Magazine. “We knew he would play a big part in the Trump campaign and the nomination for Ambassador is perfect fit now that Trump is President Elect.”George Magazine featured Donald Trump in Issue One in current reboot of George Magazine more than two years ago. That issue featured the words, “The Return of Trump.” That same month, Trump announced his run for the 2024.The magazine also featured an exclusive interview with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was also on a George Magazine cover.George Magazine, Issue 15 available here: https://georgemagazine.com/product/george-magazine-issue-15/

