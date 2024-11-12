Local Business Owner Tim Frailly, of RivellePro and Fresh Kidz Appointed to NSBA Leadership Council.

Tim Frailly of Fresh Kidz and RivellePro

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Frailly, Co-Founder and CEO of RivellePro , as well as Managing Partner of Fresh Kidz , has been appointed to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. The NSBA, the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, is dedicated to supporting the interests of small businesses in a nonpartisan way. Frailly, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the Council to collaborate with other advocates from across the country in championing the interests of small business before policymakers in Washington, D.C.“As a business owner, I see firsthand the importance of being actively involved in the legislative process.,” stated Tim Frailly “Being part of NSBA’s Leadership Council allows me to ensure that our collective small-business voice is heard by those who need to listen most: Congress."Frailly has guided RivellePro to become a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, achieving a notable rank of 175 in 2022 with an impressive 2,961% three-year revenue growth. In addition to leading his companies, he consults with private equity firms and individual businesses on eCommerce acquisitions, mergers, business turnarounds, and leadership realignments. Before launching his own businesses, Frailly spent more than a decade as a banker, supporting small and mid-market businesses at JPMorganChase.Frailly’s involvement with the NSBA Leadership Council underscores his commitment to addressing crucial challenges facing small businesses, such as tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and access to capital. The NSBA Leadership Council is dedicated to fostering connections among small-business advocates across the country and ensuring that small businesses have a voice as Congress and regulatory agencies consider key policy proposals.“I am proud to have Tim as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”Please visit www.RivellePro.com to learn more about RivellePro and www.MyFreshKidz.com for more about Fresh Kidz.For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz About RivellePro:RivellePro is a premier eCommerce retail agency and strategic distribution partner, providing specialized services on Amazon and other eCommerce platforms both in the U.S. and internationally. Serving renowned brands in the beauty, health & wellness, and consumer packaged goods sectors, RivellePro delivers a comprehensive turnkey solution that empowers these industry leaders to unlock the full potential of a dynamic eCommerce market.With an extensive suite of services, RivellePro excels in eCommerce brand management, channel administration, distribution, marketing, regulatory compliance, expert consulting, and logistics support, ensuring seamless operations for its valued brand partners.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, RivellePro is dedicated to driving innovation and success for its clients in the fast-evolving eCommerce landscape.About Fresh Kidz:Founded in London, England in 2012, Fresh Kidz is a well-respected brand that specializes in natural-based deodorants and personal care products tailored for children and teens. Recognizing the unique needs of this age group, Fresh Kidz offers a variety of gentle, effective products free from harsh chemicals and parabens.Their carefully formulated products provide all-day odor protection while being gentle on young, sensitive skin. With appealing scents and fun packaging, Fresh Kidz encourages healthy hygiene habits in a playful way, helping young individuals feel fresh and confident all day long.Committed to the well-being of children, Fresh Kidz also embraces a strong sense of social responsibility. The brand is dedicated to offering high-quality products for kids while actively working to make a positive impact on the world. Through its products, practices, and mission, Fresh Kidz supports families and communities in nurturing and caring for children. Since 2016, all Fresh Kidz products have been manufactured in the USA.

