Vault Advisors and Berger Singerman Facilitate Acquisition of Fresh Kidz by FKACQ Partners LLC
FKACQ Partners LLC is excited to announce its successful acquisition of Fresh Brandz LLC and its renowned children's and teens' personal care brand Fresh Kidz.
We are delighted to welcome Fresh Kidz to our family. This acquisition not only diversifies our product offerings but also amplifies our commitment to sustainability in the children's segment.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FKACQ Partners LLC is excited to announce its successful acquisition of Fresh Brandz LLC and its renowned children's and teens' personal care brand, Fresh Kidz. Fresh Kidz is widely recognized for its range of aluminum-free and natural-based deodorants, body wash, and shampoo. This strategic acquisition, guided by Vault Advisors and executed by Berger Singerman LLP, positions Fresh Kidz for expanded product offerings while reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction.
For over a decade Fresh Kidz has gained significant popularity among parents by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for kids and instilling a sense of self-care and personal hygiene from an early age. The brand has established a strong reputation for ethically sourced materials and eco-friendly manufacturing practices. With this acquisition, Fresh Kidz gains immediate expertise and capital in children's wellness, paving the way for domestic and international revenue growth and distribution expansion.
The acquisition of Fresh Kidz by FKACQ Partners is poised to enhance product development, increase market share, and expand customer outreach. Tim Frailly, recently appointed President of Fresh Kidz, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Fresh Kidz to our family. This acquisition not only diversifies our product offerings but also amplifies our commitment to sustainability in the children's segment. Fresh Kidz has shown exceptional dedication to eco-friendly practices, and we are excited to combine our resources and expertise to further advance these initiatives." Frailly further added, "We have already taken decisive steps towards growth, including the establishment of a dedicated direct-to-consumer division, the revamping of our website, and the introduction of Fresh Kidz stores on multiple e-commerce platforms. Already with an impressive 32,000 positive reviews on the global Amazon platform, we are poised to leverage this momentum to expand our international footprint both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Our aim is to increase our presence in physical retail locations while diversifying and expanding our range of products to cater to an ever-increasing audience.”
Vault Advisors, a prominent financial advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, played a pivotal role in facilitating this transaction. Their guidance and expertise in navigating complex business landscapes were instrumental in ensuring a seamless acquisition process. Kraig Tuber, Partner at Vault Advisors, stated, "We take pride in advising FKACQ Partners in their acquisition of Fresh Kidz. Both companies share a vision for sustainable growth and a passion for delivering high-quality products. It was a privilege to support FKACQ throughout this transaction and forge a partnership that will undoubtedly yield exceptional results." The integration of the Fresh Kidz brand will involve a strategic alignment of operations, marketing initiatives, and distribution networks. The new ownership and management teams are confident that this acquisition will foster innovation, increase market presence, and enhance customer satisfaction.
The Fresh Kidz acquisition was executed by Berger Singerman LLP, Florida’s business law firm. "We are excited for our client, FKACQ Partners LLC, and pleased to see them close this important deal," said Mitchell Goldberg, Berger Singerman’s lead M&A counsel on the acquisition. "We look forward to our client’s continued success.”
About Fresh Kidz:
Established in London, England in 2012, Fresh Kidz is a highly regarded brand offering natural-based deodorant and personal care products designed specifically for children and teens. Understanding the unique needs of this age group, Fresh Kidz provides a range of gentle and effective deodorants and personal care products that are free from harsh chemicals and parabens. Their formulations are carefully crafted to provide all-day odor protection while maintaining the delicate balance of young and sensitive skin. With appealing scents and engaging packaging, Fresh Kidz encourages good hygiene habits in a playful manner, empowering young individuals to feel confident and fresh throughout the day.
Fresh Kidz embodies a strong commitment to the well-being of all children and embraces a deep sense of social responsibility. The brand focuses on providing high-quality products for kids while striving to make the world a better place. Through their products, practices, and mission, Fresh Kidz contributes to nurturing and caring for children within families and society at large.
Fresh Kidz products have been manufactured in the USA since 2016, with headquarters located in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, please visit www.MyFreshKidz.com.
About Vault Advisors:
Vault Advisors is a leading independent financial advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital markets/capital raising. With extensive knowledge of the complexities and nuances of the M&A landscape, Vault Advisors assists clients throughout every stage of the transaction process. Their seasoned professionals bring expertise in valuation analysis, due diligence, deal structuring, and negotiation strategies. Leveraging their vast network and industry insights, Vault Advisors excels at identifying potential targets, evaluating synergies, and optimizing deal terms to maximize value creation for clients. Trusted by businesses seeking successful M&A transactions, Vault Advisors minimizes risks and helps achieve strategic objectives. Securities-related services are offered through M&A Securities Group, Inc. For more information, please visit www.vaultadvisors.com.
About Berger Singerman LLP:
Berger Singerman LLP, Florida’s business law firm, has more than 90 attorneys working out of offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tallahassee, and West Palm Beach. Members of the firm have expertise in commercial law, including business reorganization, corporate securities and M&A, dispute resolution, intellectual property, employment law, real estate, environmental and land use, government and regulatory, healthcare, insurance, internal investigations and white- collar criminal defense, tax, and wealth preservation. Berger Singerman is consistently and widely recognized by independent third parties for its excellence in client service, results obtained for clients and its culture; most recently, the firm was named by the Daily Business Review as the Midsize Litigation Department of the Year, to the “Midsize Hot List” by the National Law Journal for three years in a row, “2022 Florida Regional Powerhouse” by Law360 and as a top Florida law firm by U.S. News and World Report “Best Law Firms” as well as Chambers & Partners USA. For more information, please visit www.bergersingerman.com.
