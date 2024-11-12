APM Launches "Send to DISCO" Feature to Enhance User Experience

APM Music is always searching for features and functionalities developed with the specific needs of our users in mind and 'Send to DISCO' is exactly that.” — Adam Taylor, AMP President & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- APM Music, the largest production music catalog in North America, is excited to announce the launch of the new "Send to DISCO" feature. This significant search engine enhancement was made possible through a strategic partnership with DISCO, a B2B music management and workflow platform popular with music supervisors. This new integration is designed to consolidate the workflow between the APM search engine and DISCO by enabling seamless playlist integration between the platforms."APM Music is always searching for features and functionalities developed with the specific needs of our users in mind and 'Send to DISCO' is exactly that", said Adam Taylor, President & CEO. "We are thrilled with this integration, which instantly benefits our clients by not only simplifying the music management process but also enhancing the overall user experience on our platform."Sharing playlists from the APM search engine is quick and easy: once a playlist is created within the APM search engine, it can be sent to DISCO by clicking on the share icon. A new window will display assorted options, including a send to DISCO icon. Once you select the DISCO icon, enter your DISCO login credentials and hit send. Your playlist will appear in your DISCO inbox within seconds.APM Music and DISCO are committed to continuous improvement and are proud to introduce this feature, which promises to bring significant benefits to music professionals.Johannes Kresling, Product Manager at DISCO commented, "Collaborating with APM Music on the 'Send to DISCO' feature was a fantastic experience. We're excited about this partnership and the value it brings to our users.”This effortless transfer of playlists allows users to organize, tag, and share their music selections within their DISCO account. Here is a short video tutorial outlining these simple steps - APM Website Tutorial: Upload to DISCO About APM: Founded in 1983, APM Music is a joint venture between Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing. Celebrating over 40 years of service, APM Music features the largest production music catalog in the world, totaling over 1.2 million tracks. The APM catalog includes recordings dating back to 1900, music representing 192 countries, and well-known tracks like "Heavy Action" (the theme for Monday Night Football), "The Big One" (the theme for The People's Court), and "Sweet Victory" (from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode "Band Geeks"). APM provides no-hassle licensing and full indemnification against copyright infringement, delivering a one-stop shop experience to media professionals in television, film, sports, advertising, podcasting, gaming, and more. About DISCO : DISCO is the industry standard workflow tool for artists and industry professionals to manage and share their work. With an intuitive interface and innovative features, DISCO simplifies digital asset management, ensuring that businesses and creators alike can effortlessly organize and promote their work to reach global audiences. With over 100 million tracks hosted on the platform, DISCO provides robust tools for file and catalog management, metadata tagging, EPK creation, listener analytics, and secure sharing, all of which empower industry professionals to maintain creative control while maximizing their reach and efficiency.For further information, please contact: marketing@apmmusic.com or marketing@disco.ac

APM Tutorial: Upload to DISCO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.