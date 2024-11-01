DISCO Launches Automated Lyric Transcription to Simplify Music Discovery and Catalog Management

DISCO’s Lyric Transcription streamlines workflows, boosts discoverability, and enables music pros to easily search catalogs with multi-language transcriptions.

DISCO’s transcription feature has revitalized our catalog. Tracks that were once hard to categorize are now easily searchable, opening up new opportunities for licensing.” — Joey Goldberger, Director of Sync and Micro Licensing at Nettwerk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DISCO , the music industry’s trusted platform for file management and catalog organization, announced the release of its new automated Lyric Transcription feature, a significant advancement for music professionals aiming to streamline workflows and enhance discoverability. Built by the industry, for the industry, DISCO understands the unique challenges professionals face when tedious tasks disrupt focused work. Lyric transcription, a previously manual, time-consuming process, is now automated in DISCO—providing transcription quality comparable to human efforts, and directly within the DISCO platform."One of the biggest frustrations we’ve heard from music supervisors and rights holders is the difficulty of finding music due to a lack of lyrics in their catalogs," says Karl Richter, CEO and Founder of DISCO. "Our focus with AI and machine learning is to deliver meaningful innovation that drives real value. DISCO’s new Lyric Transcription enables our users to unlock the full value of their catalogs by quickly transcribing lyrics to surface themes and increasing discovery."The new lyric transcription feature empowers professionals to locate tracks in their catalogs based on keywords, themes, and lyrical content, supporting music supervisors and sync professionals as they search for just the right piece. The feature breathes new life into catalogs by making “long tail” tracks instantly searchable, increasing the potential for discovery and usage.Joey Goldberger, Director of Sync and Micro Licensing at Nettwerk, adds, "DISCO’s transcription feature has revitalized our catalog. Tracks that were once hard to categorize are now easily searchable, opening up new opportunities for licensing."DISCO’s transcription technology, supported by a confidence score for verification, supports multiple languages, with more options on the horizon. Lyric transcription joins other time-saving, automated features in DISCO like auto tagging, theme summaries and similarity search.In addition to transcription, DISCO's forthcoming 'lyric intelligence' updates will build on this foundation, adding advanced features such as explicit content and theme flagging and language detection to further increase catalog discoverability.The waitlist for DISCO’s Lyric Transcription is now open, with general release in early 2025. For more information, users can reach out to their account manager or contact lyrics@disco.ac.About DISCOSince 2016, DISCO has revolutionized music and media file management, providing industry professionals with robust tools to manage, share, and pitch music seamlessly. A mission critical software for the world’s music supervisors and trusted by over 1,000 global teams working across the music ecosystem — including major labels, film studios, and chart-topping creators — DISCO is the leading platform in digital asset management, hosting over 110 million tracks. Built by the music industry for the music industry, DISCO is committed to driving success across the music ecosystem. Learn more at disco.ac.

