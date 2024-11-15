Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at US$7.5 Million for Legacy Estate in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The auction closes live on 26 November at Sotheby’s London, in cooperation with Meredith Landino of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at US$7.5 million for a legacy, lodge-style estate in Wilson, Wyoming. Listed for US$11.75 million, the property will be auctioned in cooperation with Meredith Landino of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will close live on 26 November during the firm’s live auction at Sotheby’s London.

Located at 3355 South Fall Creek Road, this extraordinary estate spans 22.7 private acres across two separately deeded lots offering additional development to the owner, with breathtaking views of the Teton Range. The 9,636-square-foot lodge-style home features a luxurious blend of log, timber, stone, and glass. Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows fill the home with mountain views, while vaulted ceilings and two stone fireplaces anchor the great room. The home includes seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a separate caretaker’s cabin.

The expansive grounds offer a private swimming pond, sandy beach, and dock perfect for entertaining, as well as two historic cabins for additional storage. The estate is bordered by millions of acres of protected National Forest, providing unparalleled access to hiking, fishing, and outdoor adventures. Grand Teton National Park is just 15 miles away, while Yellowstone National Park is a short drive away.

"It is hard to say goodbye to our beautiful Teton paradise," said the current owners. “While we’ve enjoyed all this home and property has to offer, we are moving back to Europe to be closer to family. We are confident that with the collaboration of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and our trusted listing agent Meredith Landino, this extraordinary property will quickly find its next happy owner."

The property is located just 12 minutes from the charming town of Wilson and 14 miles from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The area is renowned for skiing, hiking, and fishing, with abundant cultural events and natural beauty. The surrounding landscape offers year-round outdoor activities, making it the perfect retreat for those seeking a luxury lifestyle.

“This estate offers unparalleled privacy, views, and access to world-class recreation, all in a tranquil setting surrounded by natural beauty,” said Landino. “It offers a pristine location and legacy design for a truly unique experience in one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.”

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

3355 South Fall Creek Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.