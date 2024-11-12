Iowa’s Doolittle Prairie is one of the most diverse places in the state

Surrounded by modern agriculture in nearly flat northwest Story County, sits one of Iowa’s true gems – an oasis of diversity in a monoculture modern world. And why would this postage stamp-sized prairie not fall to the plow?

Because, it was too wet to farm.

With 14 small wetland basins, Doolittle Prairie naturally held water. During dry years, only the largest basin would have water – the dry basins would feel like walking-on-a- spongy trampoline.

How fortunate we are to have this available today.

At roughly 40 acres, Doolittle Prairie is one of the most diverse prairies in the state, supporting 223 native plant species, including downy gentian, cowbane, prairie violet, great plains ladies’ tresses, leadplant, Sullivant’s milkweed, smooth blue aster, water hemlock, hoary puccoon, wood betony, prairie phlox, water parsnip and more.

Settled by William Doolittle in 1855, much of the area had never been tilled due to its wet soils. The original 26 acres was acquired from the family in 1979 and dedicated as a state preserve in 1980, for its biological and geological features.

Today, the prairie hosts students and professors from Iowa State University and Drake University. The Iowa Native Plant Society and the Iowa Prairie Network host monthly evening prairie walks through the growing season. Story County Conservation has led naturalist programs and field trips.

With ownership split between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (northern 24-acre Plover Tract) and Story County Conservation (southern 16-acre Matheason Tract), the entirety of the area is managed by Story County.

Managing one of the rarest prairies in the state to keep its diversity while battling invaders takes a multi-pronged approach – from labor intensive hand removal of wild parsnip and yellow and white sweet clover, to cutting and treating weedy brush, to fall treatments of invasive Reed canary grass.

The plan includes the use of prescribed fire on no more than one-third of the prairie in a given year.

On this early fall morning, a few remaining monarchs are fluttering among the flowering goldenrod with goldfinches flying low overhead looking for compass plant seeds. Head-high grasses begin moving in different directions as something is hurriedly on the move. Two young pheasants burst into flight – one flying north, the other, west.

Doolittle Prairie, including the public portion of the state preserve, is open to hunting. Story County regulations require nontoxic shot for all hunting, does not allow target shooting and dogs must be leashed from March 15 to July 15. There is a sign with a scannable code at the parking lot that will take visitors to the regulations page.

The prairie offers opportunities to hike, bird watch and to enjoy nature.