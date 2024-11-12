Grants available to Iowa communities to plant trees

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is providing $900,000 in competitive grants for communities to plant trees.

The Iowa DNR received these funds from the USDA Forest Service Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA Iowa Tree Planting Grant provides reimbursable grants to purchase trees, mulch, tree staking/protection and supplemental watering by contractor or city staff.

The IRA Iowa Tree Planting grants are available to community governmental entities, volunteer organizations, and service organizations involved with local urban and community forest services, for planting trees on publicly owned properties within the community to diversify the tree canopy, increase tree benefits, and help disadvantaged populations with energy costs and health disparities, and increase access to parks and nature.

Eligibility is determined with the Forest Cover and Socioeconomic Assessment Tool.

The grant is a two-year program allowing for planting to take place in the spring and fall of 2025 and 2026. Grant funding is competitive, non-match, and awarded in amounts between $10,000 to $30,000 per applicant.

To apply, go to the Iowa DNR’s Urban Forestry website at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Conservation/Forestry/Urban- Forestry. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 30, 2024. Award recipients will be notified by Jan. 15, 2025.

For questions about the application, reimbursement and rules, contact Chip Murrow at chip.murrow@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-822-1031.

For application assistance or to set up a site visit, contact Laurie Dams at lauren.dams@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-782-6414.